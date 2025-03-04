Trudeau Tells Americans: Your Government Has Done This to You
Canada’s prime minister made a direct appeal to the American people as tariffs kicked in.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau directly addressed the American people in a pleading appeal on Tuesday after Donald Trump followed through on his promise to implement 25 percent tariffs on goods from Canada.
“I want to speak first directly to the American people. We don’t want this. We want to work with you as a friend and ally. And we don’t want to see you hurt either, but your government has chosen to do this to you,” Trudeau said in a press conference from Ottawa.
The normally cheery Trudeau was stone-faced and somber as he warned Americans about the economic consequences of taxing Canadian products.
“Your government has chosen to put American jobs at risk at the thousands of workplaces that succeed because of materials from Canada, or because of consumers in Canada, or both,” Trudeau said, further warning of rising prices on groceries, gas, cars, and homes.
“What do the American people think? How do Americans feel about jettisoning one’s friends and allies in favor of a country that has never wished Americans well and continues to act in ways that harm the global economy and specifically the American economy and American values and principles?” Trudeau asked, referring to Trump’s recent overtures to Russia on Ukraine.
Last month, Trump paused his plans to implement 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico—the top U.S. trading partners—amid international backlash and the threat of retaliatory actions from both countries.
On Monday, however, the president announced the tariffs would begin on Tuesday, a backstabbing blow to America’s northern ally that Trump wants to annex and make the fifty-first state. The president claims the tariffs will protect U.S. manufacturing and prevent illegal immigration, but they will ultimately just drastically raise costs for both American and international consumers.
Canada has already responded with 25 percent tariffs on $30 billion worth of U.S. imports, effective immediately, Trudeau announced Tuesday.
Anti-American sentiment has skyrocketed in Canada since Trump took office, and support for the wildly unpopular Trudeau and his Liberal Party has grown for the first time in years amid a wave of country-wide nationalist sentiment.
Trudeau’s speech makes it clear that he’s given up all hopes of rational communication with the Trump administration and that America’s betrayal is a dire warning to the rest of the world.
“Every country is very aware that if the American government is willing to do this to their own closest ally, neighbor, and friend, everyone is vulnerable to a trade war.”