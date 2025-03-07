IRS Chief Vows Revenge After Being Ousted by Elon Musk’s DOGE
“I’m just trying to do my goddamn job. They have no idea who they picked a f—king fight with.”
The ousted head of human resources at the IRS, Traci DiMartini, is vowing to fight back after she says she was fired for telling IRS employees that agency firings came from the DOGE-controlled Office of Personnel Management.
DiMartini was placed on leave Monday for alleged “ineffective management” of the Trump administration’s mass federal employee purge, as well as “insubordination” toward the Department of Government Efficiency. She says she was fired not only for telling IRS staff where firings were coming from but also because she refused to call employees into the office over the weekend to onboard a DOGE staffer after they were putting in “60–70 hour” workweeks in the midst of tax season.
“They’re trying to politicize human capital,” DiMartini told Government Executive. “They want to be able to hire only loyalists, ignore Title 5 [of the U.S. Code] and commit flagrant prohibited personnel practices. When you look at the Merit Systems Protections Board and what the civil protections are, we’re supposed to have a nonpartisan civil service, and we have been completely whipsawed.”
DiMartini told the publication that she doesn’t plan to return to federal employment but will challenge her dismissal, saying she never faced discipline in 21 years of working in the government.
“It’s my job to stand up and be the buffer between politicals and career employees, and I’m just trying to do my goddamn job,” DiMartini said. “They have no idea who they picked a f—king fight with.”
DOGE has already infiltrated the IRS, seeking access to American taxpayers’ personal data, and Trump even wants to get rid of the agency altogether. But, like the rest of his efforts to overhaul the government, following the law is not one of his concerns.