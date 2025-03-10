Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Growing Desperate for a “Win”
As America turns against DOGE and its assault on the government, its staffers are hoping for a public relations win to change the narrative.
Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is struggling to come up with accomplishments in the face of public criticism and pressure from Trump administration officials.
Several leading DOGE officials are desperate to show positive results from their work. Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla employee who now works with DOGE in the General Service Administration, or GSA, told his employees in a meeting last week that “I need wins to defend,” The Washington Post reports.
Some of the pressure on DOGE is coming from President Trump himself. Last week, he said that agency chiefs, and not Elon Musk, are in charge of making department cuts, and said on Truth Social that he prefers the “‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet.’” DOGE officials are also concerned about their image, with negative headlines and angry town halls reinforcing how damaging their agency cuts are.
A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month showed that nearly half of Americans disapprove of what Musk has done with the federal government, as opposed to 34 percent who approve.
“P.R. is viewed as a big mess internally right now. I think everyone there knows they need to do a better job of telling the story,” one anonymous source told the Post. “And that’s going to be a big component of the next phase of DOGE, leaning into storytelling and showing the wins and not having the story told for them.”
Following their cuts to federal offices, which have resulted in thousands of federal workers being fired, DOGE’s next step is to build apps and websites for government services and federal employees. But even on this, DOGE has undermined its own efforts. For example, DOGE’s effort to overhaul the Social Security website and services upended an effort already underway in the U.S. Digital Service, with the team working on it being pushed out, former head of the USDS Mina Hsiang said.
“When you fire people who have deep understandings of the mission you want to accomplish, you’re sort of starting from zero,” said Hsiang, who left before the USDS became the U.S. DOGE Service in January.
DOGE employees have a short timeline to show what they’ve achieved: They have only months until their tenure as “special government employees” ends. In some cases, they are passing on this pressure to federal workers, giving them only minutes to complete tasks. DOGE seems to prioritize speed and coding skills over security and protecting sensitive information, said an employee of 18F, a digital unit inside the GSA.
“Anyone can make something look nice,” said the employee, who is now on administrative leave. But making sure government systems don’t break “is a lot more complicated. And I don’t think [people at DOGE] care about it at all.”