Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Growing Desperate for a “Win”

Some of the pressure on DOGE is coming from President Trump himself. Last week, he said that agency chiefs, and not Elon Musk, are in charge of making department cuts, and said on Truth Social that he prefers the “‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet.’” DOGE officials are also concerned about their image, with negative headlines and angry town halls reinforcing how damaging their agency cuts are.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month showed that nearly half of Americans disapprove of what Musk has done with the federal government, as opposed to 34 percent who approve.

“P.R. is viewed as a big mess internally right now. I think everyone there knows they need to do a better job of telling the story,” one anonymous source told the Post. “And that’s going to be a big component of the next phase of DOGE, leaning into storytelling and showing the wins and not having the story told for them.”