10 Democrats Vote to Censure Al Green After Trump Protest
Here are the names of the House Democrats who voted to punish one of their own.
Ten Democrats joined the Republican-led House in censuring Representative Al Green for disrupting Donald Trump’s speech to Congress on Tuesday and protesting the president’s aggressive cuts to Medicaid.
“You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!” the Texas Democrat yelled while waving his cane. Green was later removed from the chamber, becoming the first member of Congress to be removed during a presidential address.
“I did it from my heart and I will suffer whatever the consequences are,” he told reporters the next day. “But truthfully, I would do it again.”
Republican Representative Dan Newhouse quickly introduced a censure against Green, which Democrats failed to block Wednesday.
On Thursday, the House voted 224 to 198, with 10 Democrats joining the GOP in punishing one of their own. Green and Democratic Representative Shomari Figures voted present.
The following Democrats voted to censure Green:
- Ami Bera—California
- Ed Case—Hawaii
- Jim Costa—California
- Laura Gillen—New York
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez—Washington
- Jim Himes—Connecticut
- Chrissy Houlahan—Pennsylvania
- Marcy Kaptur—Ohio
- Jared Moskowitz—Florida
- Tom Suozzi—New York