This Senior Democrat Is Ready to Shut Down the Government
Representative Rosa DeLauro is taking Republicans to task.
Democrats are willing to take the budget fight all the way to a shutdown.
Top Democrats in the House have reportedly spent days asking party members if they’d be willing to boycott the GOP’s budget resolution, and they’ve received very little pushback in return, Politico’s Rachael Bade reported Tuesday.
Representative Rosa DeLauro, the top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, told NBC News Tuesday that Democrats will vote against the one-year continuing resolution. That leaves Republicans with few other options, as the conservative party simply doesn’t have the votes to push it through without bipartisan support.
DeLauro was a little less diplomatic in private. During a recent meeting between Democratic committee leaders and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries about whether they’d accept the budget extension, DeLauro reportedly shouted, “No fucking way!”
Democrats have pointed to Elon Musk’s effective seizure of the executive branch, as well as his DOGE-directed cuts, as the source of their ire. Even some liberals who have long been anti-shutdown feel that voting for a “clean” spending bill would, in effect, greenlight Musk’s destruction of the federal government.
DOGE, the so-called “government efficiency” organization, has had a wide-ranging grasp on government agencies. So far, its juvenile employees have gained access to and gutted portions of the CDC, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Education, Commerce, Defense, and Energy departments, the IRA, the EPA, FEMA, NOAA, USAID, and, among other agencies, the Federal Aviation Administration, even as the nation experiences an unprecedented uptick in critical aviation crashes.
“At some point you’ve got to have a goddamn backbone. I am not giving them a blank check until September,” an unnamed senior Democratic lawmaker told Politico.
The House GOP passed a budget resolution last week that would gut major social services, including Medicaid, which provides health insurance to more than 72 million Americans. The $880 billion cut is a trade-off for conservatives who were tasked by Donald Trump to extend his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
In the days since the vote, House Speaker Mike Johnson has reportedly “ruled out” the largest cuts to the health insurance program, though he’s failed to offer any specifics as to how his party will do so without affecting Americans’ benefits.
Meanwhile, Republicans at home have faced fiery town halls led by their irate constituents, furious to discover that their elected representatives are selling them down the river in order to advance Trump’s agenda.
Potentially fueled by the nationwide backlash, liberal lawmakers have effectively reversed course on where they stood on the issue just a handful of weeks ago, when the party was upset with its own constituents for failing to see how pushing back on Musk would only further empower him to burn more agencies.
“People now feel like the more perilous position is giving votes without the perception there’s been any change in accountability,” a senior House Democratic aide told Politico. “The incentive structure right now is not to provide votes for them.”
Congress has until March 14 to find a solution for funding the government.