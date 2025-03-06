MAGA Escalates Punishment for Democrat Who Dared Interrupt Trump
The House Freedom Caucus is not done attacking Representative Al Green.
Only one Democrat had the gall to call Donald Trump out for preaching endless falsehoods during his address to a joint session of Congress—and House Republicans are planning to punish him as a result.
Ten Democrats joined Republicans Thursday in voting to censure Representative Al Green after the Texas Democrat momentarily halted Trump’s speech.
But that was apparently not penalty enough. Hours later, the House Freedom Caucus announced it would be filing a resolution to strip Green from his committee assignments.
“We expect @SpeakerJohnson to bring it to the House floor for a vote next week,” the caucus chairman, Representative Andy Harris, posted to the extremely conservative coalition’s official X account. “Green was censured in a bipartisan vote but he needs real consequences to demonstrate that no one gets to disrupt the People’s business in lame attempts to derail President Trump’s agenda.”
When Trump claimed during his Tuesday night speech that he had been given a “mandate” by the American people to radically reimagine the federal government, Green interrupted the president by yelling, “You have no mandate to cut Medicaid!”
That got Green ousted by House Speaker Mike Johnson, who called on the sergeant of arms to remove the 77-year-old from the chamber against a backdrop of jeers from Republicans.
“I did it from my heart, and I will suffer whatever the consequences are,” Green told reporters the next day. “But truthfully, I would do it again.”
Senate Republicans are working to pass a budget that even party members have recently admitted will result in a $880 billion cut to Medicaid, much to the chagrin of their own constituents. The multibillion-dollar cut is a trade-off for conservatives who were tasked by Donald Trump to extend his 2017 tax plan, which will overwhelmingly benefit corporations and is projected to add as much as $15 trillion to the national deficit.
Green’s protest was practically the only noticeable rejection of Trump’s agenda that Democrats could muster Tuesday night. Other liberal lawmakers were torched for flipping paddles that read “False,” “Musk Steals,” “Save Medicaid,” in a silent protest in the face of the administration’s apparent oligarchy and its systemic dismantling of the federal government.
And viewers watching live at home would never have known that a handful of Democrats stood up and walked out of the chamber in protest, as TV cameras never bothered to pan to their mute, “dignified” spectacle. Others, such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Patty Murray, opted to not show up at all.
A CNN Poll released this week found that just 39 percent of Americans felt the country was moving in the right direction, as opposed to 45 percent who believed it was moving in the wrong direction.
Even Republicans don’t seem to believe in the “mandate” decree coming from the White House. In Tennessee over the weekend, an angry town hall before Representative Diana Harshbarger screamed, “No!” when the Republican lawmaker asked if there had been a “mandate to the president from the American people,” who she claimed “overwhelmingly” voted Trump in.
“We’re giving the billionaires tax cuts!” a man shouted at Harshbarger.