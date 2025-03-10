JD Vance Attacked by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine

“JD is a good guy, intelligent,” Nate Vance said. “When he criticized aid to Ukraine, I told myself that it was because he had to please a certain electorate and that it was a political game. But what they did to Zelensky was an ambush of absolute bad faith.”

Nate and JD are first cousins: JD’s mother is the sister of Nate’s father. Nate, a Marine veteran like JD, traveled to Ukraine in 2022, fighting in some of its deadliest battles, according to the publication.

“You’re family but that doesn’t mean I’m going to accept the fact that you’re getting my comrades killed,” Vance said. He believes that the U.S. has benefited from aiding Ukraine, and that U.S. equipment has been used effectively in the war, and was incensed after watching Trump and Vance disrespect Zelenskiy in the Oval Office two weeks ago.