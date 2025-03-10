Skip Navigation
Hafiz Rashid


JD Vance Attacked by His Own Cousin Who Fought in Ukraine

Nate Vance served in Ukraine—and is pissed at his cousin for hurting his comrades there.

Donald Trump and JD Vance hold up a hand to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who crosses his arms, as the three of them speak in the White House's Oval Office.
Jim Lo Scalzo/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance is being attacked by his own cousin, who fought on the front lines in Ukraine, over his insults to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the Trump administration’s abandonment of the country. 

Nate Vance, a Texas native who volunteered for Ukraine and fought on the front lines against Russia for three years, told French newspaper Le Figaro that Donald Trump and Vance are turning the U.S. into “Vladimir Putin’s useful idiots.”

“JD is a good guy, intelligent,” Nate Vance said. “When he criticized aid to Ukraine, I told myself that it was because he had to please a certain electorate and that it was a political game. But what they did to Zelensky was an ambush of absolute bad faith.”

Nate and JD are first cousins: JD’s mother is the sister of Nate’s father. Nate, a Marine veteran like JD, traveled to Ukraine in 2022, fighting in some of its deadliest battles, according to the publication. 

“You’re family but that doesn’t mean I’m going to accept the fact that you’re getting my comrades killed,” Vance said. He believes that the U.S. has benefited from aiding Ukraine, and that U.S. equipment has been used effectively in the war, and was incensed after watching Trump and Vance disrespect Zelenskiy in the Oval Office two weeks ago.   

“I was disappointed. When JD justified his distrust of Zelensky by the ‘reports’ he had seen, I thought I was going to choke,” Vance said. “His own cousin was on the frontline. I could have told him the truth, plain and simple, without any personal agenda. He never tried to find out more.”

Nate Vance left the Ukrainian war in January after his cousin was sworn in as vice president, having kept his relationship to JD under wraps until then, due to the risk of being captured because of his famous relative. The lifelong Republican is at odds not only with his cousin but with other members of his family—his mother, Donna, called Zelenskiy a “pretentious little shit” on Facebook. 

Vance has tried to contact his cousin multiple times, going back to JD’s time in the Senate, to no avail. 

“From Ukraine, reaching a senator is not easy,” Nate Vance said. “But I left messages at his office. I never heard back.”

Malcolm Ferguson


Top State Department Official Spread Gay Rumors About Marco Rubio

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has to manage an interesting new employee.

Marco Rubio looks down as he walks through the Capitol
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

One of the highest ranking members of the State Department used to tweet about how gay and stupid he thought now Secretary of State Marco Rubio was, according to CNN.

Darren Beattie, who used to be one of Trump’s speechwriters before being fired for openly fraternizing with white nationalists, has multiple deleted tweets slandering his current boss.

“Forget Wainwright park, forget the foam, forget the war promotion and the neocon sugar daddies, forget the low IQ, forget the 2016 primary … Rubio is TOUGH ON CHINA (and good for military industrial complex),” Beattie wrote sarcastically in just 2021, referring to unsupported far-right claims that Rubio has attended “gay foam parties.”

“If a bunch of DC wonks try to reinvent Marco Rubio as a nationalist, but a ‘respectable’ one who promises tax credits to BLM supporters and is ‘TOUGH ON CHINA’ will you be a good dog and vote for him?” Beattie wrote in the following tweet.

“I bet Rubio still thinks Assad gassed his own people,” Beattie commented over a tweet in which Rubio criticized Russia for its tactics in Ukraine.

“The idea behind the Hawley/Rubio scam is this. They are smart enough to know the rebranded neoconservatism of Nikki Haley and Crenshaw has no legs,” Beattie wrote in 2020. “Also smart enough to know free-market libertarianism has no legs.”

Beattie is now the State Department’s primary adviser on public affairs and public diplomacy, and he also heads the Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, which handles things like Fulbright scholarships.

Rubio has declined to comment.

These tweets are a microcosm of the strange position Rubio finds himself in: someone once considered a moderate, commonsense Republican in the midst of his party’s right-wing takeover, now trying to smile and wave his way through it.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Trump Says He Doesn’t Care if Ukraine Gets Wiped Out

Donald Trump is unbothered by the threats he has helped cause to Ukraine.

Donald Trump raises his finger and speaks to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as they sit in the Oval Office
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Donald Trump doesn’t seem to have any faith in Ukraine, after all.

​​During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, the president expressed a complete lack of faith that Ukraine could continue to survive—either with or without U.S. involvement.

“Are you comfortable with that? The fact that you walked away, and Ukraine may not survive?” Bartiromo asked, referring to a recent conversation she had with Polish President Andrzej Duda in which the foreign leader cast doubts on Ukraine’s longevity.

“Well, it may not survive anyway,” Trump said. “But, you know, we have some weaknesses with Russia. It takes two. Look, it was not going to happen, that war, and it happened. So, now we’re stuck with this mess.”

Trump then went on to blame former President Joe Biden for leaving the war in his hands.

Following a disastrous meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy late last month, the White House ordered a pause on military aid and intelligence sharing with Kyiv in its ongoing war with Russia. That alone could be enough to devastate Ukraine’s ability to target Russian forces in its fight against the dictator-led superpower.

Deciding to backtrack on the global treatises has also rattled international confidence in U.S. allyship. After a week in which Trump sparked a trade war, sent the stock market tumbling, and effectively failed the stipulations of the 1994 Budapest Memorandum, a coalition of the country’s strongest allies were reportedly examining how they could revise their current protocols with Washington in order to withhold intelligence and safeguard foreign assets, according to four sources and a foreign official that spoke with NBC News.

Trump has repeatedly ducked reporters’ questions as to whether his administration’s actions have aligned U.S. policy with Moscow, though in the background of his spat with Ukraine, the president reportedly directed administration officials last week to draft a proposal that would lift sanctions on Russia.

During another portion of the interview, Bartiromo asked Trump if he believed he was giving Russia and Ukraine equal treatment in ongoing peace talks.

“I think so,” Trump said.

“Are you favoring one over the other?” she pressed.

Trump then practically admitted that he wasn’t treating them the same, due to their varying positions in the world.

“They’re very different places, OK? Very, very different,” the president continued. “You’re talking about different levels of power. You’re talking about different parts of the world.”

Droves of world leaders have denounced the U.S. in the weeks since Trump was inaugurated. They have condemned his aggression toward America’s long-standing alliances and his willingness to throw Western nations into a reckless trade war, and have cast aspersions on his seemingly warm relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russian forces crossed the Ukrainian border on February 24, 2022, which Putin tried to justify by falsely claiming that he needed to protect civilians in eastern Ukraine. The U.S. and Russia opened discussions at a meeting in Saudi Arabia last month, seeking a conclusion to the three-year war, but the assembly conspicuously excluded Ukrainian leadership.

Hafiz Rashid


Elon Musk’s DOGE Is Growing Desperate for a “Win”

As America turns against DOGE and its assault on the government, its staffers are hoping for a public relations win to change the narrative.

Elon Musk speaking
Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is struggling to come up with accomplishments in the face of public criticism and pressure from Trump administration officials.

Several leading DOGE officials are desperate to show positive results from their work. Thomas Shedd, a former Tesla employee who now works with DOGE in the General Service Administration, or GSA, told his employees in a meeting last week that “I need wins to defend,” The Washington Post reports.

Some of the pressure on DOGE is coming from President Trump himself. Last week, he said that agency chiefs, and not Elon Musk, are in charge of making department cuts, and said on Truth Social that he prefers the “‘scalpel’ rather than the ‘hatchet.’” DOGE officials are also concerned about their image, with negative headlines and angry town halls reinforcing how damaging their agency cuts are.

A Washington Post-Ipsos poll last month showed that nearly half of Americans disapprove of what Musk has done with the federal government, as opposed to 34 percent who approve.

“P.R. is viewed as a big mess internally right now. I think everyone there knows they need to do a better job of telling the story,” one anonymous source told the Post. “And that’s going to be a big component of the next phase of DOGE, leaning into storytelling and showing the wins and not having the story told for them.”

Following their cuts to federal offices, which have resulted in thousands of federal workers being fired, DOGE’s next step is to build apps and websites for government services and federal employees. But even on this, DOGE has undermined its own efforts. For example, DOGE’s effort to overhaul the Social Security website and services upended an effort already underway in the U.S. Digital Service, with the team working on it being pushed out, former head of the USDS Mina Hsiang said.

​​“When you fire people who have deep understandings of the mission you want to accomplish, you’re sort of starting from zero,” said Hsiang, who left before the USDS became the U.S. DOGE Service in January.

DOGE employees have a short timeline to show what they’ve achieved: They have only months until their tenure as “special government employees” ends. In some cases, they are passing on this pressure to federal workers, giving them only minutes to complete tasks. DOGE seems to prioritize speed and coding skills over security and protecting sensitive information, said an employee of 18F, a digital unit inside the GSA.

“Anyone can make something look nice,” said the employee, who is now on administrative leave. But making sure government systems don’t break “is a lot more complicated. And I don’t think [people at DOGE] care about it at all.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling


Trump Drops Eye-Watering Number for How Long High Prices Could Last

Donald Trump suggested the U.S. had taken too shortsighted an approach to financial stability.

Donald Trump waves while walking outside the White House
Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images

Americans should come up with a totally new calendar to measure how long they’ll be affected under the president’s tariff plan, per the president.

During an interview with Fox Business’s Maria Bartiromo that aired Sunday, Donald Trump dodged whether the country would dive headlong into a recession, and suggested that Americans should model their economic projections on a 100-year model—like China—rather than assess his performance on a quarterly basis.

“Are you expecting a recession this year?” Bartiromo asked.

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition because what we’re doing is very big,” Trump said.

Instead, Trump said, “There could be a little disruption.”

“Look, what I have to do is build a strong country,” the president continued, responding to criticism about the recent stock market drop. “You can’t really watch the stock market. If you look at China, they have a 100-year perspective. We have a quarter. We go by quarters. And you can’t go by that.”

Last month, Trump announced he would impose a 25 percent tariff on goods from America’s closest neighbors. Two days later, he backtracked, giving Canada and Mexico a one-month delay. On March 4, the tariffs went into effect, sparking retaliatory tariffs from Canada, as well as outcry from America’s Big Three automakers.

A couple more days later, Trump directed another one-month pause for goods that met his 2020 trade deal, the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which a White House official told CNBC covered roughly 50 percent of Mexican imports and 38 percent of Canadian imports. And then, in an interview that aired Friday, Trump said the tariffs could go higher than 25 percent.

As a result, the last week saw drastic market fluctuations, with the stock market tumbling as the tariffs went into effect. The Dow dropped 670 points, and by the end of the week, Republican lawmakers were fed up.

“The tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up,” Trump told Bartiromo. “We may go up with some tariffs. I don’t think we’ll go down, but we may go up.”

“For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They’ve been taking money away from the United States, and all we’re doing is getting some of it back, and we’re going to treat our country fairly,” Trump said, echoing language from one of his former key advisers, Steve Bannon. “This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We’ve been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we’re going to do is get it back.”

Edith Olmsted


Trump Suggests People Should “Shut up” About Egg Prices

Donald Trump had a simple response to his plan to lower egg prices falling apart.

Donald Trump raises his fist
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump wants Americans to “shut up” about the soaring price of eggs.

Trump shared an article on Truth Social Saturday titled, “Shut Up About Egg Prices—Trump Is Saving Consumers Millions,” written by Charlie Kirk, the CEO of the conservative youth organization Turning Point USA, which assisted the president during his campaign.

The article posited that Democrats were “positively giddy about the price of eggs,” which reached $8 a dozen last week. While Democrats may long for “proof that these backward, ‘extreme’ MAGA Republicans didn’t know what they were voting for,” the high price of eggs was “in no way President Trump’s fault,” Kirk wrote.

Kirk echoed the right-wing claim that the high egg prices were the fault of the Biden administration, because it had killed way too many chickens in response to the bird flu outbreak—in reality, that’s an Agriculture Department policy that has continued during the first months of the Trump administration.

Kirk also claimed that it didn’t matter if egg prices went up—though Trump seemed to think it did when trying to win votes on the campaign trailbecause the Trump administration would save consumers money in other important ways, by cutting taxes on tips, overtime, and Social Security.

Trump has bragged about winning the election based solely on his promise to lower the price of groceries. Since claiming the presidency, though, Trump has plainly stated that he actually has no idea how to get consumer prices down. With the president’s endorsement, Kirk’s article reads like an admission. “I’m Sorry. I Can’t. Don’t Hate Me.”

Trump’s unwieldy economic policy only makes that more clear.

The president’s decision to enact steep tariffs on America’s closest trading partners, Canada, Mexico, and China, led to a major sell-off in the stock market last week and new forecasts predicting a recession on the horizon. Washington Post economic columnist Heather Long said on MSNBC that it was “hard to envision” prices coming down amid the ensuing trade war.

Trump’s insistence that American consumers should keep quiet about their concerns is particularly disturbing when just last week, he seemed to soft-launch the idea that despite his promises to reverse inflation, the U.S. was headed toward another recession. Already, members of the Trump administration have been trying to sugarcoat the economic meltdown, calling it a “detox” or “transition” period.

In a post on Truth Social Sunday evening, Trump had a much different message.

“We’re going to become so rich, you’re not gonna know where to spend all that money,” he wrote. “I’m telling you—just watch!”

Malcolm Ferguson


Marco Rubio Announces Stunning Extent of USAID Purge

Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the six-week review of USAID is complete.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Marco Rubio has put the final nail into the USAID coffin.

“After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID,” Trump’s secretary of state wrote on X early Monday morning. “The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States.

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio continued. “Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

“Tough, but necessary. Good working with you,” purger-in-chief Elon Musk commented under Rubio’s post. “The important parts of USAID should always have been with Dept of State.”

In reality, this isn’t about efficiency or savings—these are ideologically motivated cuts that will have devastating, deadly impacts throughout the world. Last week, Nicholas Elrich, a recently fired USAID official, noted that the cuts will lead to “12.5–17.9 million cases of malaria with an additional 71,000–166,000 deaths annually,” “a 28 to 32 percent increase in tuberculosis globally,” “an additional 200,000 paralytic polio cases a year,” and in a potential worst-case scenario, over “28,000 cases of Ebola, Marburg, or related diseases.” His sentiments were echoed across the political landscape.

“USAID’s own internal projections suggest hundreds of thousands of kids will die from malaria or malnutrition, or be disabled by polio as a result of this,” Medhi Hasan wrote on X. “Shame on Rubio and Trump. Cruel and catastrophic beyond belief.”

“Huge mistake. We needed reform of USAID not dismantlement,” wrote Stanford professor Michael McFaul. “China is not ending is foreign assistance programs. In an age of great power competition, the Trump administration is unilaterally destroying one of our best instruments of soft power influence.”

“You sad, shitty human,” said Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson. “You know the damage to America this will do in the world, but can’t resist the lure of power and Trump’s approval.”

Malcolm Ferguson


ICE Arrests Palestinian Activist—Despite Green Card

The arrest of Mahmoud Khalil is a chilling assault on the First Amendment.

Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil stands in the middle of 4 other people and reads something from a piece of paper in his hands.
Selcuk Acar/Anadolu/Getty Images
Columbia University student Mahmoud Khalil (center) talks to the press during a briefing organized by pro-Palestine protesters who set up a new encampment at the Morningside Heights campus on June 1.

The Trump administration detained a pro-Palestine activist Saturday night in a chilling assault on free speech.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a leader in the Columbia University protest movement, despite his being a green card holder. Initially, they told his lawyer, Amy Greer, that his student visa was being revoked, even though he didn’t have one. When ICE agents were informed over the phone by Greer that Khalil has a green card, they reportedly hung up the phone on her.

“On March 9, 2025, in support of President Trump’s executive orders prohibiting anti-Semitism, and in coordination with the Department of State, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested Mahmoud Khalil, a former Columbia University graduate student. Khalil led activities aligned to Hamas, a designated terrorist organization,” a spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security, Tricia McLaughlin, said.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio posted about Khalil’s arrest on X Sunday, adding, “We will be revoking the visas and/or green cards of Hamas supporters in America so they can be deported.”

It was unknown where Khalil was being held for days, but on Monday, the ICE locator finally showed him in the LaSalle Detention Facility in Louisiana. His wife is eight months pregnant and a U.S. citizen.

“ICE’s arrest and detention of Mahmoud follows the U.S. government’s open repression of student activism and political speech, specifically targeting students at Columbia University for criticism of Israel’s assault on Gaza,” Greer said. “The U.S. government has made clear that they will use immigration enforcement as a tool to suppress that speech.”

On Friday, the Trump administration announced that it was canceling $400 million in federal grants to Columbia over its “continued inaction in the face of persistent harassment of Jewish students,” a pointed reference to its pro-Palestine protest movement. Last week, Trump himself posted on Truth Social, “Federal Funding will STOP for any College, School, or University that allows illegal protests,” threatening to deport foreign students who take part in such protests.

Khalil’s detention appears both to follow up Trump’s threat against pro-Palestine protesters and to continue to make an example out of Columbia University, despite the institution’s crackdown on student activists. Legal challenges to this assault on the First Amendment are surely coming, but it remains to be seen if the legal system will reinforce the right to free speech or strengthen the Trump administration’s draconian efforts.

Malcolm Ferguson


Trump Twice Refuses to Answer Easy Question About Recession

Donald Trump refused to answer a question about recession two times.

Donald Trump speaks and points a finger while seated at his desk in the Oval Office.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

Trump is soft-launching a recession. 

The president has now twice refused to rule out a recession in the wake of his own policies, including reckless tariff wars and massive cuts to the federal government. 

“Look I know that you inherited a mess,” Fox’s Maria Bartiromo asked him on Sunday Morning Futures. “But are you expecting a recession this year?”

“I hate to predict things like that. There is a period of transition, because what we’re doing is very big. We’re bringing wealth back to America, that’s a big thing. And there are always periods of.… It takes a little time, it takes a little time. But I think it should be great for us,” Trump responded, completely avoiding the question.

“A lot of people said ‘Oh, this is the business president,’” Bartiromo continued. “And now we have tariffs and the market has been going down.”

“Well not much, in all fairness.”

“You said ‘Look, we’re gonna have disruption but we’re OK with that.’ Is that what you meant; the stock market going down was the disruption?” 

“Look what I have to do is build a strong country. You can’t really watch the stock market.… What we’re doing is we’re building a tremendous foundation for the future.”

Bartiromo pressed even further. “The public companies wanna make sure that we have clarity. After April 2, when those reciprocal tariffs go in, is that it? Are you gonna change anything after that? Will we have clarity?”

“You’ll have a lot. But we may go up with some tariffs, it depends. We may go up, I don’t think we’ll go down, but we may go up. They have plenty of clarity.… They always say that,” Trump said.  

Trump continued this economic dismissiveness later that same day. 

“Are you worried about a recession?” a reporter asked him on Air Force One Sunday evening. “Maria Bartiromo asked you, and you kind of hesitated.”

The president shrugged. “I’ll tell you what, of course you hesitate. All I know is this: We’re gonna take in hundreds of billions of dollars in tariffs and we’re gonna become so rich you’re not gonna know where to spend all that money, I’m telling you, you just watch! We’re gonna have jobs, we’re gonna have factories, it’s gonna be great.” 

The businesses and farmers Trump claims to be doing this for might not survive the incoming recession that these tariffs—10 percent on China for now, with tariffs on Canada and Mexico to be determined later—will surely bring. It’s obvious now that Trump couldn’t care less about the American people’s economic suffering as long as it serves his spiteful political goals of sticking it to our allies and kneecapping the federal government.

Hafiz Rashid


Trump Flips Out When Asked About Testy Musk and Rubio Clash

Donald Trump shut down a reporter who dared ask about the growing feud between Elon Musk and his Cabinet officials.

Donald Trump speaks and points a finger while at his Cabinet meeting. Marco Rubio sits to his right, looking stern, and Pete Hegseth sits to his left, smiling.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

While speaking to the press in the Oval Office Friday, Donald Trump got upset when a reporter asked him about “clashes” between Elon Musk and members of his Cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a Thursday meeting.  

“No clash, I was there. You’re just a troublemaker, and you’re not supposed to be asking that question because we’re talking about the World Cup,” Trump replied, referring to an executive he had just signed to prepare for the 2026 games. “Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.” 

When the reporter tried to follow up, Trump asked him, “Who are you with?” The reporter replied, “NBC,” to which Trump said, “No wonder. That’s enough. NBC.”  

In the Cabinet meeting, Musk had reportedly complained that Rubio hadn’t fired anyone from the State Department, despite recommendations from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to The New York Times. Rubio fired back at Musk, noting that 1,500 officials had taken the government’s deferred resignation “buyout” program. Trump finally stepped in to defend Rubio, saying he was doing a “great job.”

Musk also reportedly argued with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the purge of federal workers, with Duffy complaining that Musk tried to fire air traffic controllers. Musk accused Duffy of lying, and the two argued, with Musk claiming that air traffic control towers were staffed with so-called DEI hires. The Times reported that Trump ended the argument by saying that Duffy should hire air traffic controllers who were “geniuses” from MIT.

Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the press, and in his second term, has sought to take action against media outlets he doesn’t like, taking over control of the press pool that covers the White House from the White House Correspondents’ Association and shutting out the Associated Press for not adopting his name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Who knows if he’ll now punish NBC for simply asking questions.

