Republican Warns U.S. Might Not Be Leader of Free World Anymore
Representative Don Bacon issued a dire warning about Donald Trump’s legacy.
Republican Representative Don Bacon warned Monday that Donald Trump’s botched handling of the negotiations to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was forfeiting America’s status as a global leader.
During an interview on CNN, the Nebraska Republican was asked whether he felt that Trump’s stance on Russia was “too conciliatory” and amounted to “walking away” from the American legacy as the leader of the free world.
“We are the leader of the free world, but right now, many countries are questioning, are we still the leader of the free world?” Bacon said.
“We may be the most powerful country in the world, we were the leader of the free world, but it appears to many leaders and people all over—to include Republicans in Nebraska—that this administration is walking away from that legacy,” Bacon said.
“I’m not interested in a foreign policy that is totally built on realism, or transactionalism, where it’s just, ‘What do we have in it for us?’ I believe in having a foreign policy where it’s a mix of realism, protecting our country, and idealism,” Bacon said.
Bacon urged Americans to be “clear-eyed” and have “moral clarity” when it came to negotiating with Russia. To him, that meant understanding that Russian President Vladimir Putin is the aggressor, period.
Bacon cited Russia’s invasion of Ukraine—which Trump has suggested was somehow Ukraine’s fault—as well as the Kremlin’s lethal attacks against its critics, and Russia’s seemingly renewed aerial attack campaign in Ukraine.
“[Putin’s] ramped up the bombing of cities since President Trump has been harsh toward President Zelenskiy,” Bacon said.
“We’re playing into the hands of Putin and it’s devastating for our national security, and our foreign affairs for the years to come. So, I’m very concerned,” he added.
Trump has continued to make outrageous demands of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, while asking absolutely nothing of Putin, who is responsible for the continued fighting in Ukraine. During an interview on Fox News Sunday, Trump suggested that Ukraine “may not survive anyway”—a startling admission for someone who has placed himself at the head of negotiations.
It does seem that the United States is well on its way back from being a “city upon a hill,” and was recently included on the Civicus Monitor Watchlist, a selection of countries experiencing a rapid decline in civil freedoms published by the Civicus, a civil rights–tracking watchdog.
The list referred to Trump’s onslaught of executive orders targeting diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, undocumented immigrants, and transgender Americans, as well as other legislative actions infringing on the freedom of association, peaceful assembly, and expression.