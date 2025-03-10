Republican Warns U.S. Might Not Be Leader of Free World Anymore

“We are the leader of the free world, but right now, many countries are questioning, are we still the leader of the free world?” Bacon said.

“We may be the most powerful country in the world, we were the leader of the free world, but it appears to many leaders and people all over—to include Republicans in Nebraska—that this administration is walking away from that legacy,” Bacon said.

“I’m not interested in a foreign policy that is totally built on realism, or transactionalism, where it’s just, ‘What do we have in it for us?’ I believe in having a foreign policy where it’s a mix of realism, protecting our country, and idealism,” Bacon said.