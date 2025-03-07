Trump Flips Out When Asked About Testy Musk and Rubio Clash
Donald Trump shut down a reporter who dared ask about the growing feud between Elon Musk and his Cabinet officials.
While speaking to the press in the Oval Office Friday, Donald Trump got upset when a reporter asked him about “clashes” between Elon Musk and members of his Cabinet, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during a Thursday meeting.
“No clash, I was there. You’re just a troublemaker, and you’re not supposed to be asking that question because we’re talking about the World Cup,” Trump replied, referring to an executive he had just signed to prepare for the 2026 games. “Elon gets along great with Marco, and they’re both doing a fantastic job. There is no clash.”
When the reporter tried to follow up, Trump asked him, “Who are you with?” The reporter replied, “NBC,” to which Trump said, “No wonder. That’s enough. NBC.”
In the Cabinet meeting, Musk had reportedly complained that Rubio hadn’t fired anyone from the State Department, despite recommendations from Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency, according to The New York Times. Rubio fired back at Musk, noting that 1,500 officials had taken the government’s deferred resignation “buyout” program. Trump finally stepped in to defend Rubio, saying he was doing a “great job.”
Musk also reportedly argued with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy over the purge of federal workers, with Duffy complaining that Musk tried to fire air traffic controllers. Musk accused Duffy of lying, and the two argued, with Musk claiming that air traffic control towers were staffed with so-called DEI hires. The Times reported that Trump ended the argument by saying that Duffy should hire air traffic controllers who were “geniuses” from MIT.
Trump has long had a contentious relationship with the press, and in his second term, has sought to take action against media outlets he doesn’t like, taking over control of the press pool that covers the White House from the White House Correspondents’ Association and shutting out the Associated Press for not adopting his name change of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America. Who knows if he’ll now punish NBC for simply asking questions.