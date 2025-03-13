DOGE Just Made It Harder to Track All Its Lies

Fact-checking DOGE’s details, however, revealed that the organization has confused billions with millions, tripled the savings from nixing one contract, claimed credit for cancelling programs that ended under the Bush administration, and said they spared $1.9 billion for ending an IRS contract that was actually axed under President Joe Biden. The group later deleted these details from their “savings” page.

But rather than push to improve accuracy in its reporting, DOGE decided to go the opposite route and make its new claims even harder to check.

On March 2, Musk’s group posted a note that it had saved taxpayers another $10 billion by terminating thousands of federal grants. But instead of pointing to specifics for the savings—as they had done before—DOGE opted not to include identifying details related to the slashed grants, The New York Times reported Thursday. The White House claimed the new policy was instituted for security reasons.