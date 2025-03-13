Trump Suffers Huge Loss as Judge Overturns “Unlawful” Mass Firings
At Donald Trump’s behest, DOGE had sought to gut the federal workforce.
A federal judge ruled Thursday that the mass firing of federal employees was an “unlawful” directive by the Office of Personnel Management.
U.S. District Judge Charles Alsup ordered several agencies to reinstate all fired probationary employees. Those agencies included the Department of Veterans Affairs, as well as the Departments of Defense, Energy, Interior, Treasury, and Agriculture.
In a hearing leading up to the decision, Alsup torched the Trump administration’s decision not to submit OPM director Chad Ezell for questioning as a “sham.”
“It is sad, a sad day, when our government would fire some good employee and say it was based on performance when they know good and well that’s a lie,” Alsup said, according to Politico’s Kyle Cheney.
This story has been updated.