Schumer Cancels Multiple Book Tour Stops After Shutdown Surrender
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has postponed multiple stops on his book tour as he faces backlash from the rest of the Democratic Party.
What is Chuck Schumer hiding from?
The Senate minority leader has postponed several tour appearances this week in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., New York, and Philadelphia for his upcoming book Antisemitism in America: A Warning.
“Due to security concerns, Senator Schumer’s book events are being rescheduled,” said a spokesperson for Schumer. The new dates have not yet been announced.
The cancellations may have something to do with the intense backlash he’s facing after he voted for Republicans’ destructive budget last week, gifting them the funding and power to continue to ravage the federal government and carry out mass deportations.
There is palpable outrage throughout the Democratic establishment with Schumer’s decision. It wouldn’t be surprising if that same outrage was shown by the public. Schumer was publicly excoriated by Hakeem Jeffries and even Nancy Pelosi for the move—and there are plenty of scared, angry Democratic voters itching to show up to his town halls to do just the same.
Even still, Schumer has defended his position, insisting that a government shutdown was the worst option.
“If we go into a shutdown—and I told my caucus this—there’s no off-ramp. The total off-ramp of a shutdown, how you stop a shutdown, is totally determined by the Republican House and Senate,” he told reporters last week. “They’ve shown complete blind obeisance by Trump, DOGE, et cetera. They could keep us in a shutdown for months and months and months.”