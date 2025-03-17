Trump Supporter Questions His Vote After ICE Detains Immigrant Wife
A Wisconsin resident voted for Donald Trump. Then ICE agents detained his Peruvian wife at the airport.
Some Trump voters are waking up to the fact that the president’s aggressive anti-immigration politics affects them, too.
Bradley Bartell, a Wisconsin Trump voter, has been second-guessing his support for the MAGA leader since ICE agents deported his Peruvian wife Camila Muñoz.
Last month, ICE agents stopped the couple at the airport as they returned home from their honeymoon in Puerto Rico.
“Are you an American citizen?” the agent asked Muñoz.
The answer was no. Muñoz, who had been married to Bartell for two years and was caring for her husband’s 12-year-old son as her own, had overstayed her original visa, per USA Today. But the couple felt confident on their flight home since Muñoz had applied for her green card, worked on a W-2 contract, and paid her taxes.
Fearing her wedding ring would be taken from her, Muñoz took it off and stashed it in a backpack that she handed to Bartell, who “shook” as he watched the agents take her away.
“What the fuck do I do?” Bartell told the publication he thought in that moment.
Bartell voted for Donald Trump, believing that the far-right leader would crack down on “criminal illegal immigrants,” but that hasn’t exactly been the case. Instead, Trump’s mass deportation policy has expanded to include immigrants whose legal statuses are under review, even if they’re married to U.S. citizens.
Trump has based his anti-immigrant rhetoric on the falsehood that the people who have entered the U.S. are murderers and rapists, and that they are a drain on the country’s economy and government resources as unemployed migrants struggle to obtain work and housing. In reality, undocumented immigrants are less likely to commit crimes than U.S.-born citizens. And in 2022, approximately 4.5 percent of the workforce was undocumented, contributing to some $75.6 billion in total taxes, according to the American Immigration Council.
Overstaying the length of your permitted immigration by expired visa or otherwise is considered an administrative violation—not a criminal one.
But none of that matters under the Trump administration.
“Anyone who isn’t a legal permanent resident or U.S. citizen is at risk—period,” Muñoz’s immigration attorney, David Rozas, told USA Today.
Nora Ahmed, the legal director of the ACLU of Louisiana, warned that non-citizens should assume they could be targeted during travel.
“The unfortunate answer is they have to be worried,” Ahmed told USA Today. “If you are not a citizen of the United States, and you are going through an immigration process, your first thought needs to be: How can this process be weaponized against me?”
Some of the other people who have been targeted by the immigration agency have lived in the U.S. for decades. They include a woman in her 50s who has lived in the U.S. for more than 30 years and is married to a U.S. citizen, a woman in her 30s who first came to the states as a teenager and has proof of valid permanent legal residency, a European woman in her 30s engaged to a U.S. citizen, and a woman engaged to a U.S. legal permanent resident and who has lived in the U.S. for nearly a decade, according to interviews and documents obtained by USA Today.
Earlier this month, a Trump supporter in Virginia said he was similarly reconsidering his support for the president after he was racially profiled and interrogated by ICE agents who had their guns drawn.
“I voted for Trump last election, but, because I thought it was going to be the things, you know, like … just go against criminals, not every Hispanic-looking, like, that they will assume that we are all illegals,” Jensy Machado, a naturalized U.S. citizen, told Telemundo 44.