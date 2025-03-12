Trump Border Czar Claims Mahmoud Khalil Violated Free Speech “Limits”
Tom Homan says the Palestinian activist was arrested because there are limits to free speech.
The party that claims to ride for free speech is tripping over itself trying to explain why its kidnapping of Mahmoud Khalil isn’t a blatant violation of the first amendment.
“When you are on campuses—I hear ‘freedom of speech,’ ‘freedom of speech,’ ‘freedom of speech’— can you stand at a movie theater and yell fire? Can you slander? Free speech has limitations,” Trump border czar Tom Homan said Wednesday during an appearance with the New York Republican Party.
“When you go on a college campus and you wanna start protesting, and locking down and taking over buildings, and damaging property, and handing out leaflets for Hamas—who is a terrorist organization—coming to this country either on a visa or or becoming a resident alien is a great privilege, but there are rules associated with that,” Homan continued. “You might have been able to get away with that stuff in the last administration, but you won’t under this administration.”
Homan’s statement proves yet again that the only free speech that conservatives actually care about is their own. Khalil was arrested for having the courage to speak out and organize against the ongoing genocide of Palestinians at the hands of the Israeli government.
“What say you @JDVance. You just lectured Europe that in DC , ‘there is a new sheriff in town, & under Trump’s leadership we may disagree with your views, but we will fight to defend your right to offer it in the public square agree or disagree,’ Representative Ro Khanna wrote on X. “Did Mr. Homan not get the memo?”