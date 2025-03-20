Republicans Have Found Another Way to Kickstart a Recession
Repealing—or even just cutting—the Inflation Reduction Act could have a devastating impact on the economy.
Repealing the Inflation Reduction Act—something President Trump is currently trying very hard to do—could result in $160 billion hit to the gross domestic product, or GDP, according to Semafor.
A complete IRA repeal would devastate the country’s economy. It could lead to 790,000 lost job losses by 2030, while household energy bills would reach $370 per year on average by 2035.
This is ominous news for an economy already on the brink of recession. That recession is being driven by Trump’s ongoing trade war with America’s closest allies—25 percent levies are currently being placed on many imports from Mexico and Canada—which Fed Chair Jerome Powell just admitted was making inflation worse. Cuts to the IRA would have a massive negative impact on American manufacturing, delivering a devastating blow to a sector that those tariffs are theoretically intended to boost. Slashing the IRA would also particularly harm red states, which have received a whopping 77% of clean energy manufacturing and deployment investment since the third quarter of 2022.
A full repeal of the IRA is not expected, of course, but Speaker Mike Johnson did describe his vision for the cuts as “somewhere between a scalpel and a sledgehammer.” Even if the bill is not repealed—or even curtailed—by Congress, agency cuts made by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency have likely already affected its implementation.