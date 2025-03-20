Republican Representative’s Defense of Elon Musk Drowned Out by Boos
Representative Harriet Hageman sneeringly called her own constituents “obsessed’ with federal government during a town hall.
Republicans are learning fast that the Department of Government Efficiency’s federal cuts are not popular.
Representative Harriet Hagemen was booed and chanted down by a crowd of her constituents during a Wyoming town hall Wednesday night as she attempted to defend Elon Musk’s influence over the executive branch.
“DOGE is not dismantling Social Security,” Hagemen said as hundreds of people jeered.
The crowd also chanted, “Deport Elon” as Hagemen attempted to explain her work on the Judiciary Committee.
Things took a turn for the worse when one woman from the incensed crowd claimed that she was a recently laid-off employee of the Agriculture Department.
“In a state where so many farmers rely on government programs for drought and disaster relief, [Donald] Trump’s plans to cut these programs and the people who administer them, coupled with the tariffs, will decimate Wyoming farms in rural communities,” the woman said as the crowd applauded her. “What are you doing about that?”
“I disagree,” Hagemen said, once again souring the crowd on her. The Republican lawmaker then went on to accost the irate crowd for challenging her actions, claiming it was “bizarre” to her “how obsessed you are with federal government.”
That sent attendees into a rage, with some people screaming, “Oh my God!” and expletives at the irony.
“Calm down, calm down,” Hagemen continued, laughing. “All DOGE is doing—you guys are going to have a heart attack if you don’t calm down. Your hysteria is really over the top.”
Dissenting crowds in deep-red Wyoming should be a warning signal to Republicans around the country. In November, state residents voted to send Trump back to the White House by a whopping 46 percent margin. But on Wednesday, roughly three-quarters of the hostile, 500-person crowd were there to oppose Hagemen and elements of Trump’s agenda, reported the Cowboy State Daily.
Musk has eyed slashes to Social Security. Changes are already underway: By DOGE’s demand, the Social Security Administration is nixing some 7,000 employees, or roughly 12 percent of agency staff, and closing offices around the country.
An internal Social Security Administration memo leaked earlier this week proposed changes that could further hamper the agency’s processing abilities for the retirement income program, including altering its phone service to require America’s aging population to verify their identity over the internet rather than by phone for new applications, as has been required.
By acting Deputy Commissioner Doris Diaz’s own estimates, that could send some 75,000 to 85,000 people to Social Security offices in order to access their benefits—which they’ve paid into throughout their working life by way of payroll taxes and are theoretically entitled to. But even before Musk’s involvement, the SSA’s physical offices were already beleaguered with extraordinarily long wait times, forcing Americans to wait months before receiving their benefits.
Beyond that, Musk—the world’s richest man—clearly has no affinity for the popular program. In recent weeks, he’s accused Social Security of being the “biggest Ponzi scheme of all time” and rife with fraud. In order to sell the unsavory cuts to America’s “third rail” social issue, Musk has hinged Social Security on an immigration conspiracy theory, claiming that Democrats—who failed to win the House, the Senate, or the Oval Office in November—are using “entitlements fraud” to stay in power by winning over the votes of undocumented immigrants, a group that (reminder) cannot vote.