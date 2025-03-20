White House Press Sec. Goes on Bonkers Rant When Asked About Tesla
Karoline Leavitt stumbled when asked about Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick shilling for Elon Musk.
White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt struggled Thursday to justify Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick’s shilling for Elon Musk’s Tesla.
During an appearance on Fox News Wednesday, Lutnick had urged viewers to buy stock in the Trump ally’s electric vehicle company because it “will never be this cheap again.”
“I mean who wouldn’t invest in Elon Musk, you gotta be kidding me!” Lutnick said.
Notably, Cabinet members do not typically endorse products, as the Code of Federal Regulations states that “public servants are generally barred from using their office’s platform to endorse companies and products.”
The next day, Leavitt was asked whether Lutnick’s recommendation to buy Tesla stock was the “stance of the administration.”
“I think the commerce secretary was reiterating that the president supports an American-made company, like Tesla, who produces a very good product for the American people, which was beloved by the American people—particularly Democrats—until Elon Musk decided to vote for Donald Trump,” Leavitt said.
But Musk didn’t just vote for Trump, he threw billions behind his presidential campaign and was rewarded with a fake Cabinet position at the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. While Musk initially enjoyed a postelection “Trump bump,” his stock has only suffered as he unleashed DOGE on the federal government, rifling through citizens’ private information, slashing essential programs, and hastily cutting massive swaths of the federal workforce.
A CNN poll found that 53 percent of Americans now hold a negative view of the billionaire bureaucrat—with only 35 percent holding a positive view. As public perception of Musk has cratered, so too have Tesla shares fallen. Tesla stock was down 5 percent over the last five days, 35 percent over the last month, and 42 percent since January, shedding nearly $121 billion of Musk’s personal net worth.
Leavitt then shifted topics slightly, expounding on what a “scary time” it was for Tesla owners amid a spate of vandalism incidents and widespread protests at dealerships.
“And now we’ve seen despicable and unacceptable violence taking place across our country at Tesla dealerships, against workers, employees, and also innocent Americans who drive these vehicles,” Leavitt said.
While Donald Trump, who held a surreal press event for Tesla at the White House last week, may be exempt from federal conflict of interest laws, Lutnick probably isn’t. And the Code of Federal Regulations specifically prohibits public officials from using their office for private gain.
Cantor Fitzgerald, the financial services firm once run by Lutnick but now helmed by his children, also upgraded Tesla stock Wednesday, citing a buying opportunity. It seems Lutnick may be trying to rescue Musk’s falling stock to the benefit of his family business, as Cantor Fitzgerald held roughly 740,000 shares of Tesla stock at the end of 2024.
Unfortunately for Lutnick and Musk, the commerce secretary’s endorsement didn’t appear to do very much good: Tesla stock dropped 1.7 percent in premarket trading after his appearance on Fox News, as one of Wall Street’s most bullish Tesla advocates warned that Musk’s company was undergoing a “crisis.”