Trump Freaks Out Over “the Worst” Portrait of Him Ever

“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” Trump wrote. “Jared should be ashamed of himself!”

Trump’s shot at Democratic Governor Jared Polis also included a reference to Aurora, Colorado. During his campaign for the White House, Trump had falsely claimed Aurora had been “taken over by an armed Venezuelan gang. He now claims to have saved the city, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants and suspected gang members.

Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law from the 18th century, to declare Tren de Aragua as an invading force, for the purpose of deporting its members without due process. The president’s use of the law is currently being reviewed in federal court after two legal advocacy groups alleged that the government had wrongly identified their clients as gang members. A federal judge issued a temporary pause on the deportations, but the government proceeded to send more than 100 Venezuelan nationals to a prison in El Salvador.