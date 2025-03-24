Trump Freaks Out Over “the Worst” Portrait of Him Ever
Donald Trump is focused on the real issues of the day: this painting he thinks is ugly.
President Donald Trump threw a temper tantrum Sunday, demanding that an unflattering portrait of him be taken out of the Colorado state Capitol.
“Nobody likes a bad picture or painting of themselves, but the one in Colorado, in the State Capitol, put up by the Governor, along with all other Presidents, was purposefully distorted to a level that even I, perhaps, have never seen before,” Trump wrote in an outraged post on Truth Social.
“The artist also did President Obama, and he looks wonderful, but the one on me is truly the worst. She must have lost her talent as she got older,” he wrote.
In his post, Trump included a photograph of the portrait, showing a blanched president with furrowed brows, rounded cheeks, and a faded jaw line—not totally dissimilar from the president’s own face. Certainly not “purposefully distorted.”
Ever insistent on his mandate, Trump claimed that he was really engaging in childish whining on behalf of the people. “In any event, I would much prefer not having a picture than having this one, but many people from Colorado have called and written to complain. In fact, they are actually angry about it!”
“I am speaking on their behalf to the Radical Left Governor, Jared Polis, who is extremely weak on Crime, in particular with respect to Tren de Aragua, which practically took over Aurora (Don’t worry, we saved it!), to take it down,” Trump wrote. “Jared should be ashamed of himself!”
Trump’s shot at Democratic Governor Jared Polis also included a reference to Aurora, Colorado. During his campaign for the White House, Trump had falsely claimed Aurora had been “taken over by an armed Venezuelan gang. He now claims to have saved the city, where Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to crack down on undocumented immigrants and suspected gang members.
Earlier this month, Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act, a wartime law from the 18th century, to declare Tren de Aragua as an invading force, for the purpose of deporting its members without due process. The president’s use of the law is currently being reviewed in federal court after two legal advocacy groups alleged that the government had wrongly identified their clients as gang members. A federal judge issued a temporary pause on the deportations, but the government proceeded to send more than 100 Venezuelan nationals to a prison in El Salvador.
A spokesperson for Polis commended the president’s commitment to complaining about something so minute, telling The Hill, “Gov. Polis was surprised to learn the President of the United States is an aficionado of our Colorado State Capitol and its artwork. The State Capitol was completed in 1901, and features Rose Onyx and White Yule Marble mined in Colorado, and includes portraits of former Presidents and former governors. We appreciate the President and everyone’s interest in our capitol building and are always looking for any opportunity to improve our visitor experience.”