Usha Vance’s Greenland Trip Is Already Backfiring on Trump
Donald Trump had sent the second lady on a diplomatic trip.
Greenland flatly denied inviting members of Donald Trump’s administration to visit Monday, after the U.S. president claimed that the presence of White House officials had been requested.
A group including second lady Usha Vance, Energy Secretary Chris Wright, and national security adviser Mike Waltz of group chat fame, are expected to arrive Thursday on the massive island territory that the U.S. president longed to control before even entering the White House.
“Just for the record, Naalakkersuisut, the government of Greenland, has not extended any invitations for any visits, neither private nor official. The present government is a caretaker government awaiting the formation of a new government coalition and we have kindly requested all countries to respect this process,” the statement read.
Earlier this month, Greenland held a parliamentary election that saw the pro-independence center-right party Demokraatit come into power, as well as other sizable shifts in the island’s representative government. The new leadership seems equally uninterested in Trump’s bids to claim the autonomous territory from Denmark.
Outgoing Prime Minister Múte B. Egede called Trump’s fake invite part of his “very aggressive” bid for the territory. “We are now at a level where this cannot in any way be characterized as a harmless visit from a politician’s wife,” Egede said, referring to Vance. “The only purpose is to demonstrate power over us.”
Trump has repeatedly claimed that Greenlanders want to be Americans, despite multiple statements from officials and citizens to the contrary. Ahead of his inauguration, Trump sent his son Donald Trump Jr. on a futile mission to create the impression that there was a MAGA movement there. It seems something similar may be intended for Vance’s unbidden mini-break.
Trump hopes to acquire the Arctic island that is home to roughly 56,000 people because of its rich mineral resources and geopolitically strategic location.