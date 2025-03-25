Trump Gives His Real Statement on Group Chat Fiasco—and It’s Awful
Donald Trump is trying to spin the fact that his advisers shared confidential war plans in an unsecured group chat.
Will anyone in the Trump administration take their monumental national security leak seriously?
Administration officials were caught red-handed after The Atlantic’s editor in chief, Jeffrey Goldberg, revealed Monday they accidentally added him to a Signal chat earlier this month discussing sensitive details of a plan to bomb Houthis in Yemen.
When asked directly about the scandal on Monday, Donald Trump appeared bewildered and unaware, telling reporters at the White House that he knew “nothing about it.” But by Tuesday, Trump had a notably different response, openly joking about the misconduct.
In response to a post in which his billionaire adviser, Elon Musk, mocked The Atlantic by claiming that the second page of the publication is the “best place to hide a dead body,” on the basis that “no one ever goes there,” Trump shared an article by the satirical conservative rag The Babylon Bee.
“4D Chess: Genius Trump Leaks War Plans To ‘The Atlantic’ Where No One Will Ever See Them,” the headline reads.
The monumental slipup was a horrific omen for U.S. national security, whose weakest link is apparently a crew of Cabinet members who can’t accomplish the basic due diligence of double-checking who they’re adding to a group chat hosted by a private company.
Trump and Musk are just two of several heads of state that have attempted to undercut Goldberg’s report. So far, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt have also opted to deny, deny, deny the egregious error.
Regardless of whether the administration wants to confront what other former U.S. officials are lambasting as “the highest level of fuckup imaginable,” the existence of the group chat has already been verified. A spokesperson for the National Security Council, Brian Hughes, already confirmed to Goldberg that the chat was real.