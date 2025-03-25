Mike Johnson Has Terrifying Threat for Courts That Rule Against Trump

Most recently, Trump and several members of his administration have attacked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who on Monday refused to lift his injunction blocking the administration’s expedited deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.

Johnson issued a sinister warning that courts that stood against the president could see themselves wiped off the map.

“We do have authority over the federal courts, as you know. We can, we can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts, and all these other things,” Johnson said. “But um, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Congress is going to act.”