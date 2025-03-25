Mike Johnson Has Terrifying Threat for Courts That Rule Against Trump
The House speaker has a plan to make sure Donald Trump always wins.
House Speaker Mike Johnson threatened Tuesday to outright eliminate district courts where judges rule against Donald Trump.
During a press conference, Johnson discussed how Congress was “working through” a “natural tension” between the branches of government, as courts across the nation have issued injunctions blocking a series of the Trump administration’s questionable actions.
Most recently, Trump and several members of his administration have attacked U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who on Monday refused to lift his injunction blocking the administration’s expedited deportations under the Alien Enemies Act.
Johnson issued a sinister warning that courts that stood against the president could see themselves wiped off the map.
“We do have authority over the federal courts, as you know. We can, we can eliminate an entire district court. We have power of funding over the courts, and all these other things,” Johnson said. “But um, desperate times call for desperate measures, and Congress is going to act.”
Johnson later clarified that he was making a point about the “broad authority” of Congress over the “creation, maintenance and the governance” of the courts. Congress eliminated two federal courts as recently as 1982, erecting two others.
Johnson’s threat is both extreme and unlikely. Passing legislation defunding the courts now would require amazing cooperation among the Republicans’ narrow majority in the House—as well as total unanimity among Senate Republicans, who would need to convince seven Democrats to join them.
Johnson also said that the Republican-led House Judiciary Committee was looking at alternative legislative moves including his “favorite,” a bill from Representative Darrell Issa to “limit the scope of federal injunctions.”
The bill would restrict the ability of federal judges to “abuse the system,” as Johnson put it, by preventing them from imposing nationwide injunctions—though that’s not quite abusing the system, so much as using checks and balances the way they were designed.
Earlier this month, an amendment was added to the bill that would allow broad orders brought by multiple states to stand in some instances, if they were heard and approved by a three-judge district court panel.