Elon Musk’s DOGE Quietly Kills Affordable Housing Program

The program has already spent enough funds to upgrade at least 25,000 affordable units, and how it will be shuttered is yet to be determined. But, according to internal documents obtained by the Associated Press, the program is being “terminated” by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.

The program was passed by Congress in 2022 in order to fund energy-efficiency improvements with grants and loans to owners of affordable housing. With the funds, these owners can replace or repair heating and cooling systems, leaky roofs, old insulation, and windows and pay for flood-proofing.

Ultimately, beyond making these residences more energy efficient, the program requires those who utilize its funds to keep their buildings affordable for up to 25 years. The money is also used as leverage to invest in other major repairs and renovations to keep the buildings habitable.