Elon Musk’s DOGE Quietly Kills Affordable Housing Program
Trump is making a massive cut to affordable housing, as fears over the economy grow.
Donald Trump is getting rid of a program that supports affordable housing, threatening the homes of thousands of Americans.
The $1 billion Green and Resilient Retrofit Program, which maintains livable residences for low-income residents around the country, is being slashed as part of many cuts and funding freezes at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. With these cuts, poor Americans will be tossed out of hundreds of thousands of low-rent apartments, some of them in dire need of repair.
The program has already spent enough funds to upgrade at least 25,000 affordable units, and how it will be shuttered is yet to be determined. But, according to internal documents obtained by the Associated Press, the program is being “terminated” by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency.
The program was passed by Congress in 2022 in order to fund energy-efficiency improvements with grants and loans to owners of affordable housing. With the funds, these owners can replace or repair heating and cooling systems, leaky roofs, old insulation, and windows and pay for flood-proofing.
Ultimately, beyond making these residences more energy efficient, the program requires those who utilize its funds to keep their buildings affordable for up to 25 years. The money is also used as leverage to invest in other major repairs and renovations to keep the buildings habitable.
DOGE has cut funds and programs across the federal government without regard to the purposes they serve or the lives that depend on them. Many of the people who depend on this HUD program are low-income seniors or destitute families who have little or no other options. Ultimately, Trump and Musk are taking aim at a safety net they probably don’t know exists. Do they even care?