Team Trump Comes Up With Yet Another Excuse on War Plans Group Chat
Why can’t the Trump team get its story straight on this group chat disaster?
The Trump administration has finally settled on one story: Someone else within the administration—and not national security adviser Mike Waltz—is to blame for the massive internal fuckup that resulted in Jeffrey Goldberg, The Atlantic’s editor in chief, being added to a Signal group chat in which top defense officials were planning a strike on the Houthis in Yemen.
“So your staffer did not put his contact information.… How did it end up in your phone?” asked Fox’s Laura Ingraham, referring to Goldberg’s contact information and adviser Mike Waltz’s phone.
“Well that’s what we’re trying to figure out,” Waltz replied.
“But that’s a pretty big problem—”
“That’s why we’ve got the best technical minds, right?”
“That’s disturbing.”
“I mean, I’m sure everybody out there has had a contact where it was … said one person and then a different phone number [came up],” Waltz replied.
“But you’ve never talked to him before, so how’s [Goldberg’s] number on your phone?” pressed Ingraham, asking the most obvious question in all this.
“Well if you have somebody else’s contact and then somehow it sucked it in,” Waltz said, seemingly trying to convince even himself.
“Oh, someone sent you that contact….. Was there someone else supposed to be on the chat that wasn’t on the chat?”
“So the person that I thought was on there was never on there.”
“Who was that?”
“Well, look, Laura, I take responsibility, I built the group.”
Trump echoed Waltz’s retelling of events, directly blaming a lower-level staffer.
“What it was, we believe, is somebody that was on the line, with permission—somebody that was with Mike Waltz, worked for Mike Waltz, at a lower level—had, I guess, Goldberg’s number, and called through the app. And somehow this guy ended up on the call,” the president said, who seemed to think this was some kind of conference call.
“It wasn’t classified as I understand it, there was no classified information, there was no problem. And the attack was a tremendous success. So I can only go by what I’ve been told, I wasn’t involved in it.”
The White House has claimed over and over that there were no war plans and nothing classified within the Signal chat. The screenshots that Goldberg first published—and the others he posted Tuesday after being called a liar by the administration—directly contradict that.