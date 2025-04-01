Trump Is Back to Begging Federal Workers to Take His “Buyout”
A new buyout email has gone out to federal employees.
The Trump administration is reviving its “deferred resignation” program as an incentive for federal workers in the Department of Housing and Urban Development to leave their jobs.
The department announced the move Monday in a post on X, saying that it will extend the resignation offer until April 11 in coordination with the Office of Personnel Management, which has recently been taken over by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The post claimed that 7.4 percent of HUD workers took the offer the first time around. Under the initial program’s terms, workers would be able to resign but still receive pay through September.
The resignation offer faced a number of legal challenges in the initial weeks of the Trump administration and caused ripple effects in several agencies, even hindering the president’s mass deportation efforts. HUD has already experienced several cuts, including a $1 billion affordable housing program that maintains livable residences for low-income residents and another that provides necessary supplemental disaster relief.
Now it seems that the Trump administration is still desperate to cut the budget, probably to offset the fact that DOGE is actually costing the government as much as $500 billion in revenue. Will any HUD workers take the offer this time around?