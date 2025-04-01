Trump Is Back to Begging Federal Workers to Take His “Buyout”

The Trump administration is reviving its “deferred resignation” program as an incentive for federal workers in the Department of Housing and Urban Development to leave their jobs.

The department announced the move Monday in a post on X, saying that it will extend the resignation offer until April 11 in coordination with the Office of Personnel Management, which has recently been taken over by Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. The post claimed that 7.4 percent of HUD workers took the offer the first time around. Under the initial program’s terms, workers would be able to resign but still receive pay through September.