RFK Jr. Plans Chilling Mass Firing at Health Department
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is ready to slash thousands of jobs at HHS.
The Department of Health and Human Services will be firing 10,000 employees—nearly a quarter of the workforce.
The Wall Street Journal has reported that Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is cutting employees in the disease outbreak, drug approval, and insurance departments. These firings, combined with the 10,000 employees who’ve already quit, leaves the critical public health department with just 62,000 employees. The department will also lose half of its regional offices.
“We are realigning the organization with its core mission and our new priorities in reversing the chronic disease epidemic,” Kennedy said.
According to the Journal, the cuts will include:
- 3,500 full-time employees from the Food and Drug Administration—or about 19% of the agency’s workforce.
- 2,400 employees from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention—or about 18% of its workforce.
- 1,200 employees from the National Institutes of Health—or about 6% of its workforce
- 300 employees from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services—or about 4% of its workforce.
HHS has been a target for Elon Musk and DOGE since Trump reentered the Oval Office, and has received much ire from the right for its Covid-19 policies.
