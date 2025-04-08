Trump Announces Record Pentagon Budget as DOGE Cuts Everything Else
The Trump administration’s list of priorities is really something.
Donald Trump’s quest to slash the federal government appears to end with the Pentagon.
The president announced Monday that he wants the Department of Defense to have a $1 trillion budget, its highest ever, saying that “we have great things happening with our military.
“We also essentially approved a budget which is in the facility—you’ll like to hear this—of a trillion dollars, $1 trillion, and nobody’s seen anything like it. We have to build our military and we’re very cost conscious. But the military is something that we have to build, and we have to be strong, because you got a lot of bad forces out there now,” Trump said.
With the help of fellow fascism enthusiast Elon Musk, Trump has gutted key government agencies, firing several thousand federal workers and attempting to eliminate the U.S. Agency for International Development, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, and the Department of Education.
Regarding the Pentagon, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had originally told DOD and military leaders in February to plan to cut 8 percent of the defense budget for each of the next five years. It seems that idea was doomed early on, especially considering Musk’s SpaceX contracts are being spared.
Musk will be making a killing from upcoming defense contracts to work on new rocket launchpads and rocket-booster landing zones, as well as Trump’s fantastical “Golden Dome” missile defense system. That idea will cost a whopping $2.5 trillion and isn’t necessary by any means. It looks like Trump will continue to keep the DOD bloated even though it has never passed an audit.