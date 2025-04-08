Trump Press Secretary Says Everyone Is Lying About Hating the Tariffs

“Any other small shops trying to figure out what to do? I’ve single handedly created and ran my small business for almost three years. I sell bamboo clothing and bedding, and now with this tariff I’ll likely have to close,” one user posted on the r/smallbusiness board.

On “Liberation Day,” Trump implemented tariffs ranging from 10 percent to 60 percent on imports from about 90 countries, which he claims will eliminate the trade deficit between the U.S. and other countries (economic experts have scoffed at the far-fetched assertion). China will see the worst of it all; the country faces a new 34 percent reciprocal tariff, along with a previously announced 20 percent tariff. On Monday, Trump threatened to increase the rate to 104 percent if China did not rescind its retaliatory tariffs.

One Reddit user received an email from their Chinese distributor informing them that it will no longer distribute their products in the United States. “I planned for so many different things over the past few months which should allow us to weather the storm for the next year or so, but I didn’t expect our largest supplier to back out of the U.S. market entirely,” the user wrote.