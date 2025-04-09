EU Targets Red States With Tariffs in Trump Payback
Europe is ready to hit back as Trump’s tariffs go into effect.
The European Union has responded to Trump’s trade war with tariffs of their own that deliberately target red states.
The European Commission on Wednesday greenlit tariffs of up to 25 percent on cigarettes from Florida, beef from Kansas and Nebraska, chicken from Louisiana, car parts from Michigan, and most importantly, soybeans.
The United States is the second-largest grower and exporter of soybeans in the world, and a whopping 82.5 percent of the soybeans that the EU gets from the U.S. come from Speaker Mike Johnson’s home state of Louisiana.
“Farmers are frustrated. Tariffs are not something to take lightly and ‘have fun’ with. Not only do they hit our family businesses squarely in the wallet, but they rock a core tenet on which our trading relationships are built, and that is reliability,” said Caleb Ragland, Kentucky soybean farmer and American Soybean Association president. “Soybean farmers still have not fully recovered market volumes from the damaging impacts of the 2018 trade war, and this will further exacerbate economic hardship on our farmers.”
Expect more and more domestic exporters to start sounding like Ragland. China’s, Canada’s, and the EU’s retaliatory tariffs will impact about $90 billion of American exports.
This is the direct human impact of Trump treating the global economy like it’s a video game you can infinitely restart back at the same checkpoint. Now our biggest allies have met spite with spite, and American exporters and consumers will suffer.