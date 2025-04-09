EU Targets Red States With Tariffs in Trump Payback

The United States is the second-largest grower and exporter of soybeans in the world, and a whopping 82.5 percent of the soybeans that the EU gets from the U.S. come from Speaker Mike Johnson’s home state of Louisiana.

“Farmers are frustrated. Tariffs are not something to take lightly and ‘have fun’ with. Not only do they hit our family businesses squarely in the wallet, but they rock a core tenet on which our trading relationships are built, and that is reliability,” said Caleb Ragland, Kentucky soybean farmer and American Soybean Association president. “Soybean farmers still have not fully recovered market volumes from the damaging impacts of the 2018 trade war, and this will further exacerbate economic hardship on our farmers.”

Expect more and more domestic exporters to start sounding like Ragland. China’s, Canada’s, and the EU’s retaliatory tariffs will impact about $90 billion of American exports.