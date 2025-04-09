Here’s the Moment Trump’s Trade Rep. Learned the Tariffs Were Paused
Jamieson Greer was testifying in the House when he heard the news.
Many were surprised Wednesday by Donald Trump’s decision to put a 90-day pause on a majority of his sweeping tariffs on other countries (with the exception of China), but only one person was in the midst of defending those very tariffs to Congress.
U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer sat before the House Ways and Means Committee, where he’d been testifying for nearly four hours in defense of Trump’s “reciprocal tariff” policy, when the president announced the pause.
Democratic Representative Steven Horsford was the first to question Greer about the pause, and asked when exactly he had been made aware that Trump planned to walk back his sweeping tariffs.
“I understood the decision was made a few minutes ago,” Greer said, noting it had been “under discussion.”
“So did you know that this was ‘under discussion,’ and why did you not include this in your opening remarks?” Horsford said.
Greer said he wouldn’t “divulge the contents” of his discussions with the president.
Horsford pressed for details from Greer, but the trade representative couldn’t provide any information on the 90-day deadline, saying he didn’t know all the details because he’d been in the hearing all day.
“So the trade representative hasn’t spoken to the president of the United States about a global reordering of trade? And yet he’s—but yet he announced it on a tweet!” Horsford said above Greer’s protests. “WTF! Who’s in charge?!”
“The president of the United States is in charge,” Greer replied.
“And what do you know about those details? It looks like your boss just pulled out the rug from under you and paused the tariff—the taxes on the American people,” Horsford said. “There is no strategy! You just found out three seconds ago, sitting there; we saw you!”
The Nevada Democrat continued to press Greer on his failure to disclose Trump’s plan at any point during the lengthy hearing. “If you came here knowing that these tariffs were going to be turned off, why didn’t you include that in your opening statement, why didn’t you reference that as part of your testimony?”
Greer repeated that he wouldn’t discuss his conversations with the president.
“These were specific questions. We asked you all along, what’s the strategy? These are real consequences for the American people and small businesses,” Horsford said, exasperated.
“This is amateur hour, and it needs to stop! What does this even mean for your negotiating strategy? How are you in charge of negotiation if the president is tweeting about this, wherever the hell he is?”
When Horsford asked Greer directly if he knew it was happening, Greer would only repeat that they’d been “discussing it.”
“There was no strategy, there was no plan. The president chose to take actions that he didn’t have the authority to take. He has put our economy in near collapse,” Horsford said.
He then asked Greer about the issue on everyone’s mind. Earlier Wednesday, amid a roiling stock market, Trump had advised his followers on Truth Social that it was a “great time to buy.” After announcing the 90-day pause on tariffs, the market shot back up.
“Is this market manipulation?” Horsford asked.
“No,” Greer replied.
“Why not? If it was a plan, if it was always the plan, how is this not market manipulation?” Horsford asked.
“It’s not market manipulation, Sir,” Greer insisted.
“Well then what is it, because it sure is not a strategy!” Horsford said.
“We’re trying to reset the global trade system—” Greer said, before he was cut off.
“And what has that done? And how have you achieved any of that? But to enact enormous harm on the American people, which was our concern from the very beginning!” Horsford said, adding, “So, if it’s not market manipulation, what is it? Who’s benefiting? What billionaire just got richer?”
Horsford noted that all the Republican members of the committee had left “because they don’t want to defend this!”
On X, Horsford posted a picture of Greer conferring with his colleague, captioning it: “What it looks like when you’re the country’s trade representative testifying before Congress and you find out Trump changed his mind on tariffs.”
“This is reckless governing. There is no strategy and it’s obvious this is amateur hour,” Horsford wrote.