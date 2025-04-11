Trump Scores Massive Win as Judge Rules He Can Deport Mahmoud Khalil

Khalil was detained in March, when several agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and took him into custody at his Columbia University-owned apartment. At the time, ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told Khalil’s attorney that they would be revoking that instead.

He was initially held in detention at a New Jersey facility, before he was suddenly transferred to a remote ICE center in Louisiana, where the judge made his decision.

Khalil was targeted by the State Department for his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took place at the Ivy League university. The Trump administration claimed that Khalil’s participation in the protest made him a Hamas supporter, but the Syrian-born Palestinian refugee has counter-argued that his arrest was a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech as he “advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza.”​​