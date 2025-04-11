Trump Scores Massive Win as Judge Rules He Can Deport Mahmoud Khalil
The ruling comes despite the fact that Secretary of State Marco Rubio admitted that the pro-Palestine activist didn’t do anything illegal.
Columbia University graduate student Mahmoud Khalil will not be returning home to his nine-months pregnant wife.
Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Jamee Comans ruled Friday that Khalil, a legal permanent U.S. resident, will be deported out of the country. The 30-year-old—who has not been charged with a crime—can appeal the decision.
Khalil was detained in March, when several agents with Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested and took him into custody at his Columbia University-owned apartment. At the time, ICE claimed that they were acting on State Department orders to revoke Khalil’s student visa. But when notified that Khalil was in the U.S. as a permanent resident with a green card, the agency told Khalil’s attorney that they would be revoking that instead.
He was initially held in detention at a New Jersey facility, before he was suddenly transferred to a remote ICE center in Louisiana, where the judge made his decision.
Khalil was targeted by the State Department for his participation in a pro-Palestinian demonstration that took place at the Ivy League university. The Trump administration claimed that Khalil’s participation in the protest made him a Hamas supporter, but the Syrian-born Palestinian refugee has counter-argued that his arrest was a violation of his First Amendment right to free speech as he “advocated for a free Palestine and an end to the genocide in Gaza.”
In a letter penned from his detention facility last month, Khalil said that the threat of his removal from the country was part of a “broader strategy to suppress dissent.”
Under pressure to provide evidence supporting Khalil’s deportation, State Secretary Marco Rubio wrote in a memo earlier this week that although the immigrant’s actions were “otherwise lawful,” permitting his continued residency would undermine U.S. foreign policy to “combat anti-Semitism around the world and in the United States.”
“I have determined that the activities and presence of these aliens in the United States would have potential serious adverse foreign policy consequences and would compromise a compelling U.S. foreign policy interest,” Rubio wrote, further arguing that Khalil’s actions had contributed to a “hostile environment for Jewish students in the United States.”
Comans said Friday that the two-page memo had “established by clear and convincing evidence that he is removable.”
This story has been updated.