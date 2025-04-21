Pope Francis Gave JD Vance a Serious Lesson Just Hours Before He Died
The historically progressive pope had a clash with JD Vance about the MAGA agenda.
Not long before Pope Francis passed away Monday, he met with Vice President JD Vance and lectured him about immigrants.
The 88-year-old pontiff seemed to initially snub Vance over the weekend, having his deputy Cardinal Pietro Parolin and the Vatican foreign minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher meet with Vance on Saturday. The Vatican described that meeting as “an exchange of opinions on the international situation, especially regarding countries affected by war, political tensions and difficult humanitarian situations, with particular attention to migrants, refugees, and prisoners.”
“Finally, hope was expressed for serene collaboration between the state and the Catholic Church in the United States, whose valuable service to the most vulnerable people was acknowledged,” the statement from the Vatican added.
Vance’s office issued its own statement, saying that the group discussed “the plight of persecuted Christian communities around the world” and Donald Trump’s “commitment to restoring world peace”—making no mention of immigrants, refugees, or prisoners.
On Sunday, Vance met with Francis in a brief meeting, telling the pontiff, “It’s good to see you in better health” and accepting Easter eggs for his children. But, the Pope’s official Easter sermon that day criticized hostility towards immigrants and international aid, a trademark of the Trump administration.
“How much contempt is stirred up at times towards the vulnerable, the marginalized and migrants?” Francis’s address said.
Vance, who converted to Catholicism in 2019, has provoked tensions with the church with his defense of the Trump administration’s immigration policies, and even attacked the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops in January for assisting immigrants, saying their concerns about the Trump administration were due to the fear of losing federal funding.
“Are they worried about humanitarian concerns or are they actually worried about their bottom line?” Vance said at the time.
Vance further drew the ire of the Vatican when he invoked the Catholic concept of “ordo amoris”—the order of love—to defend the White House’s mass deportation policies, claiming in January that the well-being of Americans trumped any concern for that of immigrants.
Francis, the first and so far only Latin American pope, responded with a letter saying “Christian love is not a concentric expansion of interests that little by little extend to other persons and groups.”
“The true ordo amoris that must be promoted is that which we discover by meditating constantly on the parable of the ‘Good Samaritan,’ that is, by meditating on the love that builds a fraternity open to all, without exception,” the February letter stated, pointedly criticizing mass deportation.
Francis more explicitly condemned Trump’s mass deportations on an Italian talk show that month, saying, “If true, this will be a disgrace…. This is not the way to solve things.”