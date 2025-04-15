Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Has His Next Target for the Chopping Block: Entire Embassies

Donald Trump continues his disastrous push to shrink America’s global footprint.

Donald Trump points and speaks while sitting in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s administration is planning to shutter U.S. embassies around the world, continuing to dilute American soft power in its latest effort to shrink the federal workforce.

A memorandum that was part of a broader budget for 2026 that is due to the Office of Budget Management Tuesday outlined a plan to close 10 embassies and 17 consulates, according to Punchbowl News. This includes U.S. missions in Eritrea, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Scotland, and South Sudan, as well as five outposts in France and two in Germany.

In Canada, U.S. consulates in Halifax and Montreal would be significantly downsized, according to the document. The consolidation of U.S. embassies in Canada comes as relations have rapidly deteriorated after Trump announced steep tariffs on aluminum, steel, cars, and autoparts.

The memo stated that the targets for downsizing “were evaluated based on feedback from regional bureaus and the interagency, consular workload, cost per [U.S. direct hire] billet, condition of facilities, and security ratings.”

The State Department is also planning to “reduce or eliminate” its footprint in Mogadishu, Somalia, due to a “non-permissive environment,” according to the memo. Trump claimed in a post on Truth Social Monday that the U.S. would continue to “support the Somali People” against the Houthis attempting to “embed” there. The American mission in Mogadishu is the only U.S. outpost in the country.

State Department officials also pitched closing the America’s Diplomatic Support Center in Baghdad because it was “by far” the most expensive.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has yet to sign off on the reductions, but the recommendations were reportedly made by José Cunningham, who has served as the undersecretary for management at the State Department since April 5.

Last month, Politico reported that the Trump administration was planning to cut the State Department’s budget by nearly half, zeroing out the funding for programs to promote democratic processes and counter drug trafficking, and shuttering up to three dozen embassies. This proposal would shrink the department’s budget from $54.4 billion in 2025 to $28.4 billion in 2026.

The New York Times had previously reported that senior State Department officials had drawn up plans to close a dozen consulates overseas as soon as the summer, and were considering wider shutdowns. Roughly 700 State Department employees, including 450 career diplomats, resigned just within Trump’s first two months in office.

Marin Scotten/
/

Trump’s Revenge on Harvard Is Even More Pathetic Than It Seems

Trump is ramping up his threats against Harvard University after it refused to concede to a list of outrageous demands.

Donald Trump speaks and makes a hand gesture while talking to someone not pictured. He sits in the Oval Office of the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Trump is increasing his threats against Harvard University after the school refused to set up an admissions council to bring in MAGA personnel.

After Harvard announced Monday it would not comply with the Trump administration’s absurd demands in exchange for $9 billion in federal funding, the White House cut $2.2 billion in grants to the school along with a $60 million contract. As if that wasn’t enough, Trump then threatened to revoke the school’s tax exempt status the following day.

“Perhaps Harvard should lose its Tax Exempt Status and be Taxed as a Political Entity if it keeps pushing political, ideological, and terrorist inspired/supporting ‘Sickness?’” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social Tuesday. “Remember, Tax Exempt Status is totally contingent on acting in the PUBLIC INTEREST!”

Trump’s war on Harvard comes after an April 11 letter to the school from the General Services Administration and the Department of Education, listing a series of outrageous demands. It states Harvard should dismantle diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives, limit student protests, and reduce the admission of international students “to prevent admitting students hostile to the American values”—all on-par with what Trump has demanded from other institutions.

But buried deeper in the text of the three-page letter are even more fantastical demands that would give the White House complete control over the university’s operations and student body.

“Harvard must abolish all criteria, preferences, and practices, whether mandatory or optional, throughout its admissions and hiring practices, that function as ideological litmus tests,” the section on “Viewpoint Diversity in Admissions and Hiring” reads.

“Every department or field found to lack viewpoint diversity must be reformed by hiring a critical mass of new faculty within that department or field who will provide viewpoint diversity; every teaching unit found to lack viewpoint diversity must be reformed by admitting a critical mass of students who will provide viewpoint diversity.” In other words, bring in a new crop of far-right students and faculty to take over every department.

The letter also stated Harvard must “make organizational changes to ensure full transparency and cooperation with all federal regulators,” and submit an annual report detailing its compliance with the federal government. America’s oldest post-secondary institution would essentially become a state-run university.

Harvard is the first Ivy League university to stand up to Trump in his egregious assault on academic freedom after a number of other schools crumbled at his knees amidst mass funding cuts.

“The administration’s prescription goes beyond the power of the federal government,” Harvard University President Alan M. Garber said in a statement. “No government—regardless of which party is in power—should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue.”

“Harvard remains open to dialogue about what the university has done, and is planning to do, to improve the experience of every member of its community,” another letter to the Trump administration from Harvard’s lawyers reads. “But Harvard is not prepared to agree to demands that go beyond the lawful authority of this or any administration.”

Hafiz Rashid/
/

DOGE Seems to Be Stealing Sensitive Labor Data, Whistlebower Says

Elon Musk’s DOGE minions appear to have stolen sensitive data—and then tried to hide their tracks.

Silhoutte of someone standing in the gap of a doorway with their mouth open
Nathan Howard/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency is very likely stealing sensitive labor data from the National Labor Relations Board, according to a whistleblower from inside the agency.

NPR reports that a whistleblower reached out to Congress and other federal watchdogs, alarmed about what they saw happen when DOGE employees gained access to the NLRB’s internal systems. Ostensibly, the DOGE staffers said they were reviewing the agency’s data to comply with the Trump administration’s new policies, as well as to cut costs and increase efficiency.

But, according to the whistleblower report, the NLRB’s technical staff were shocked to see a sharp increase of data leaving the agency and DOGE employees covering their tracks. The NLRB holds sensitive information about unions, legal cases about workplace complaints, and corporate secrets, data which, according to four labor law experts who spoke to NPR, is highly sensitive and should rarely, if ever, leave the agency.

“I can’t attest to what their end goal was or what they’re doing with the data,” the whistleblower, Daniel Berulis, told NPR. “But I can tell you that the bits of the puzzle that I can quantify are scary.… This is a very bad picture we’re looking at.”

A former White House cybersecurity official, Jake Braun, told NPR that a foreign actor could be involved in the increase in data leaving the agency.

“If he didn’t know the backstory, any [chief information security officer] worth his salt would look at network activity like this and assume it’s a nation-state attack from China or Russia,” Braun told NPR.

According to Berulis, right after DOGE gained access to the NLRB, a Russia-based I.P. address tried to log in. While that attempt was blocked, it happened to be using one of the new DOGE accounts and had the correct name and password.

Berulis also said DOGE employees requested accounts that would allow them to read, copy, and alter NLRB data, the highest level of access in the agency. When one IT staffer suggested a streamlined way to set up the accounts that would track DOGE’s actions, all I.T. employees were told to stay out of DOGE’s way.

“That was a huge red flag,” Berulis said. “That’s something that you just don’t do. It violates every core concept of security and best practice.”

The whistleblower report pointed out that controls to prevent insecure or unauthorized mobile devices, such as phones and tablets, from logging into the NLRB system were disabled. Some of the agency’s system was left exposed to the public internet, leaving it vulnerable to attacks. On top of that, internal alerts and monitors had been turned off, with login authentication disabled.

All of this raises disturbing questions about what DOGE did not only with the NLRB’s data but with the data it has collected from across the federal government, which includes Americans’ sensitive personal information. But with Musk exercising unchallenged authority in the government with Trump’s blessing, what can be done?

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Just Blew up Own Deportation Excuse With Columbia Student Arrest

Donald Trump continues to arrest pro-Palestine student protesters in the name of combatting antisemitism.

A person holds up a sign that says, "Stop the deportations" and a mask painted with the Palestinian flag during a protest in Times Square
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has broadly claimed that students who participated in protests opposing the genocide of Palestinians aided in the spread of antisemitism on college campuses, as a justification for the Trump administration revoking their visa status. 

But Mohsen Mahdawi, a Columbia University student who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement Monday at his citizenship interview in Vermont, strongly condemned antisemitism during an interview on CBS News’s 60 Minutes in December 2023.

During the interview, Mahdawi was asked about his experience hearing someone say, “Death to Jews” at a pro-Palestine walk-out  at Columbia a month after the massacre on October 7, which launched Israel’s catastrophic military campaign in Gaza that has killed more than 50,000 people

“I was shocked, and I walked directly to the person, and I told him, ‘You don’t represent us because this is not something that we agree with,’” Mahdawi recounted

“And I took the megaphone and I gave a speech and I said, ‘We here, are conscious, educated students and we know how to separate right from wrong. What this guy has said is clearly antisemitic against Jews.… To be antisemitic is unjust, is unjust. And the fight for the freedom of Palestine and the fight against antisemitism go hand in hand because injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere,’” he said. 

Mahdawi, a Palestinian from the West Bank who said he’d seen his best friend killed by Israeli soldiers, was also president of the Columbia Buddhist Club and founder of the Palestinian Student Union. Mahdawi is a green card holder, like Mahmoud Khalil, another Columbia graduate student who was arrested by ICE last month. On Friday, a Louisiana immigration judge ruled that Khalil could be deported because he had endangered U.S. foreign policy. 

Last week, in an op-ed for Fox News, Rubio invoked supposed antisemitism as a reason to crack down on student protesters. 

“In the aftermath of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks against Israel, some of these foreign student visitors engaged in antisemitic activities and intimidation of Americans, many who happened to be of the Jewish faith,” Rubio wrote. “These foreigners shut down college campuses for American citizens, harassed Jewish students, blocked highways, and stormed buildings.”

Despite Rubio’s claim that visa revocations targeted students engaged in “antisemitic activities,” the State Department has already admitted that some of its targets don’t fit the bill. 

Before Tufts University student Rumeysa Ozturk was grabbed off the street by ICE agents, the State Department determined that the Trump administration had no evidence linking her to antisemitic activity.

Marin Scotten/
/

ICE Barbie Kristi Noem’s TV Obsession Is Pissing Off Everyone

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem is creating problems for ICE with her need to broadcast everything.

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem speaks in front of a prison cell packed with shirtless men with tattoos.
ALEX BRANDON/POOL/AFP/Getty Images

Kristi Noem is obsessed with being the face of Homeland Security, and it’s starting to annoy officials across White House agencies.

The Homeland Security secretary is known for her live tweeting of deportation raids and publicity stunts. She’s filmed videos while accompanying ICE on deportation raids in Arizona and on a helicopter ride with the Coast Guard. She often sports an ICE baseball cap, cowboy boots, a bullet-proof vest and always with a full blowout, fake eyelashes, and a $50,000 Rolex watch on her wrist—a desperate attempt to glamorize the White House’s mass deportation plan.

On her first day in office, Noem tweeted about a New York ICE raid (with a photo of herself of course) before the raid was even over, which hindered the element of surprise and pissed off ICE officials, The Wall Street Journal reported Monday.

As the face of national security, Noem seemingly feels the need to be physically part of her department’s (often illegal) deportation efforts, or at least be the spokesperson for them. Following the unlawful deportation of more than 200 Venezuelan immigrants to El Salvador, many of whom had no criminal record, Noem herself flew to the megaprison where they were being held to film a propaganda video.

“I also want everybody to know, if you come to our country illegally, this is one of the consequences you can face,” Noem said from the prison in a video posted on X. “Know that this facility is one of the tools in our tool kit that we will use if you commit crimes against the American people.”

Her frequent travel means she is pretty much never at her office in Washington, D.C., “which has irritated many at DHS,” sources told the Journal. Her internal credibility is further weakened by the appointment of other officials like Tom Homan and Stephen Miller, who control much of the deportation logistics. Noem reportedly can’t handle losing the spotlight in the office (where you’ll find framed photos of her on ICE ride-alongs).

“Noem has grown so distrustful of agency staff that she has started threatening and even administering polygraph tests to people suspected of leaking, including Trump appointees, according to officials familiar with the matter,” the Journal wrote.

Though DHS has deported more than 23,000 people since January under Noem’s leadership, the president is frustrated she’s nowhere near his goal of deporting one million people per year. Add him to the list of people pissed at Kristi Noem.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

AOC Asks MTG One Damning Question on Tariffs

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has one question for Marjorie Taylor Greene on what she did during the tariffs whiplash.

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez speaks at a lectern that says "Fight Oligarchy."
Mario Tama/Getty Images

At a rally in Nampa, Idaho, on Monday, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez had a message for her colleague, Representative Marjorie Taylor-Greene.

“How can anyone possibly make an objective vote on health care, energy, or war when their own money is tied up in pharmaceutical, oil and gas, or defense company stocks? You can’t. And we saw it just happen with Trump’s corrupt and disastrous and rushed tariff scheme, Ocasio-Cortez told the crowd at the Fighting Oligarchy rally with Senator Bernie Sanders.

“We saw Marjorie Taylor Greene buy that dip,” Ocasio-Cortez added to boos from the audience. “I got one question for her: How much did you make? How much did you make off of people’s despair? How much did you make off that panic? How much did you make off of that suffering?”

According to a public disclosure Monday, Greene bought between $21,000 and $315,000 in stocks last Tuesday and Wednesday in 17 companies including Apple, Tesla, Nvidia, and Palantir, just hours before President Trump announced he was partially pausing some of his tariffs and deepening a possible ethics violation. Trump later bragged about how much money his friends made off of the pause, blatantly admitting to market manipulation.

“I hope we see now that it was all about manipulating the markets so that he could quietly enrich his friends who bought the dip before reversing it all in the morning,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez and Sanders have been barnstorming the country, holding rallies against oligarchy and the Trump administration. They have drawn large crowds angry at Trump and the GOP, even in areas that strongly support Republicans, by calling out the influence of billionaires in American politics at the expense of everyone else. If their attacks keep landing, their rallies will only grow and build momentum for a long-overdue political revolution.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Attorney General Dodges Crucial Question on Deporting Citizens

Pam Bondi dodged a crucial detail when asked about Donald Trump’s desire to deport U.S. citizens.

Attorney General pam Bondi sits in the Oval Office
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi is ignoring the obvious illegality of President Donald Trump’s outrageous request to exile U.S. citizens to foreign prisons.

During an interview Monday night, Fox News host Jesse Watters asked the attorney general whether Trump’s pitch to outsource the imprisonment of U.S. citizens was even legal.

“Now, the president was musing about sending some of the most horrible people in this country down to that megaprison, you know, people that push ladies into subways and hit old ladies with baseball bats to the head. Is that legal to do, is that something you’re allowed to do?” Watters asked.

“Well, Jesse, these are Americans who he is saying who have committed the most heinous crimes in our country, and crime is going to decrease dramatically because he has given us the directive to make America safe again,” Bondi replied. “These people need to be locked up as long as they can, as long as the law allows, we’re not gonna let ’em go anywhere. And if we have to build more prisons in our country, we will do it!”

Bondi’s answer is lacking, well, an actual answer—probably because deporting U.S. citizens is not legal. Trump’s plan to exile Americans who are incarcerated to foreign countries not only violates multiple federal codes on the keeping of U.S. prisoners, it would also potentially violate the Fifth, Eighth, and Fourteenth Amendments of the U.S. Constitution.

Bondi’s canned answer came just hours after Trump said during a press conference with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele that he had specifically asked her to look into the legality of sending U.S. citizens to El Salvador to be imprisoned. Trump made no mention of building additional prisons in the U.S., but said that the U.S. would be willing to financially support the construction of more prisons abroad.

Clearly, Bondi is waging a political battle as much as a legal one, despite her promises that she would not act merely as an operative for Trump. Bondi must know that committing a “most heinous” crime does not actually disqualify citizens from their legal rights—but when faced with Trump’s despotic plot, the attorney general declined to offer an answer in accordance with U.S. law.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s DHS Says Wrongly Deported Man Is Basically Osama bin Laden

The Trump administration is trying a sick new defense after deporting Kilmar Abrego Garcia to El Salvador.

Prison officers remove handcuffs from a prisoner to enter a cell at CECOT (Center for the Compulsory Housing of Terrorism) in El Salvador.
Alex Peña/Getty Images
The Terrorism Confinement Center in El Salvador

A Department of Homeland Security official on Monday compared Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran immigrant whom the Trump administration admitted it deported in error, to Osama bin Laden.

Speaking to Fox News, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin said Monday that “this illegal alien is exactly where he belongs, home in El Salvador,” referring to Abrego Garcia’s detention in El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a prison known for human rights abuses.

“He was in our country illegally, he’s from El Salvador, was born in El Salvador, and oh, the media forgot to mention, he is an MS-13 gang member,” McLaughlin said. “The media would love for you to believe that this is a media darling, he’s just some Maryland father. Well, Osama bin Laden was also a father, and yet he wasn’t a good guy, and they actually are both terrorists.”

Abrego Garcia is neither a terrorist nor a member of MS-13. In fact, an immigration judge ruled in 2019 that his life would be in danger if he were to return to El Salvador. In contrast, bin Laden co-founded Al Qaeda, responsible for several terrorist attacks around the world and thousands of deaths, including 2,996 people in the September 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.

The fact that the Trump administration continues to lie and call Abrego Garcia a gang member and terrorist with no evidence to justify its defiance of a Supreme Court ruling to facilitate his return, is an egregious miscarriage of justice and slander of an innocent man. Abrego Garcia has no criminal record, is married to a U.S. citizen, and is the father of an autistic child. He deserves to return to the U.S., but the Trump administration doesn’t want to admit that it’s wrong.

Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Says He’s Deporting “Homegrown Criminals” to El Salvador Next

Donald Trump made an ominous comment to Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele as he walked into the White House.

Donald Trump and Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele shake hands while seated in the Oval Office of the White House.
Win McNamee/Getty Images

Next on Donald Trump’s deportation list: “homegrown” criminals.

In a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele Monday, Trump praised Bukele’s willingness to imprison the more than 200 immigrants the United States deported to El Salvador, the majority of whom have no criminal record.

The president then gave a terrifying glimpse at the next step in his plans for mass deportation.

“Homegrown criminals are next. Homegrowns are next. The homegrowns,” Trump told Bukele, confirming that he wants to deport American citizens, a move that would violate the Constitution and test the courts more than ever before.

Trump and Bukele’s meeting comes just weeks after the U.S. deported more than 200 people to El Salvador who the administration claimed were criminals or members of Venezuelan gang MS-13. In reality, most of them do not have a criminal records, nor do they have any proven gang affiliation. They are now being held at the Terrorism Confinement Center, or CECOT, a megaprison notorious for human rights abuses.

As he joked with the man who is notorious for the mass imprisonment of his own people, Trump told Bukele CECOT isn’t big enough to hold everyone he plans to deport.

“You gotta build about five more places. It’s not big enough,” Trump told Bukele as the Oval Office erupted in laughter. On the same day, the president told reporters he plans to deport as many people as possible to El Salvador, where Bukele will welcome them with open arms.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Homeland Security Gives U.S. Citizen Days to Leave the Country

Donald Trump has openly discussed deporting U.S. citizens to El Salvador.

Immigration lawyer Nicole Micheroni sits at her desk in front of her computer in her office
Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe/Getty Images

An immigration attorney was surprised to receive a notice from the Department of Homeland Security instructing an immediate departure from the United States that was addressed to her—not one of her clients—especially considering the fact that she is a U.S. citizen.

Nicole Micheroni received a notice, which appeared to be delivered by email from a Customs and Border Protection DHS account, alerting her that the “DHS is now exercising its discretion to terminate your parole.”

Micheroni, who was born in Newton, Massachusetts, is not in the United States on parole.

“If you do not depart the country immediately you will be subject to potential law enforcement actions that will result in your removal from the United States,” the notice warned.

Micheroni told NBC10 Boston that “at first I thought it was for a client, but I looked really closely and the only name on the email was mine.”

She noted that while the language was “very threatening” and the email looked “kind of like a sketchy spam email,” it was the real thing.

“It doesn’t look like an official government notice, but it is,” she said.

Micheroni told The Boston Globe that in the 12 years she’d been an immigration attorney, she had never seen immigration parole terminated by email.

Sarah Sherman-Stokes, associate director of the Immigrants’ Rights and Human Trafficking Clinic at Boston University, told the Globe that the DHS had recently put out a wave of parole termination notices via email, as part of the Trump administration’s efforts to get immigrants to self-deport.

In a statement to NBC10 Boston, the DHS said that “CBP used the known email addresses of the alien to send notifications. If a non-personal email—such as an American citizen contact—was provided by the alien, notices may have been sent to unintended recipients. CBP is monitoring communications and will address any issues on a case-by-case basis.”

A senior DHS official said that it was possible that one of her clients had entered Micheroni’s information by mistake.

“I think it’s really scary this is going on,” Micheroni said. “I think it says they’re not being careful.”

Micheroni’s fears aren’t unfounded: It’s clear that the Trump administration is not being careful. The Trump administration is attempting to abandon a Maryland man who was wrongly deported to El Salvador last month, due to an “administrative error.” And on Monday, Donald Trump revealed that he’d asked his attorney general to look into implementing his threat to banish U.S. citizens to foreign gulags—which is entirely illegal.

