Pete Hegseth Sends Pentagon Into Tailspin With New Signal Group Chat

The news comes amidst a wealth of other chaos at the DoD. Just hours after the Times report, Politico published an opinion essay by former Pentagon spokesman John Ullyot detailing the building’s “full-blown meltdown” spurred by Hegseth.

“It’s been a month of total chaos at the Pentagon. From leaks of sensitive operational plans to mass firings, the dysfunction is now a major distraction for the president—who deserves better from his senior leadership,” Ullyot wrote.

First there was Signalgate, a scandal that Hegseth tried to lie his way through instead of owning up to. Then came reports that the defense secretary brought his wife to classified meetings, and news that the Pentagon arranged a top-secret briefing for Elon Musk on China behind Donald Trump’s back. To top it off, last week, a number of top DoD senior staffers were fired or left their posts amidst rumors that they were leaking sensitive information, sending the building into “disarray under Hegseth’s leadership” Ullyot revealed.