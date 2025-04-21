Pete Hegseth Flips Out Amid Second Signal Group Chat Scandal
The defense secretary shared war plans in another group chat that included members of his family.
Last month, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and other top officials were exposed for using encrypted messaging app Signal to discuss sensitive information regarding an attack on Yemen—a significant breach of security. Now, it’s been reported that Hegseth shared similar information in a second Signal chat, this time with his wife and brother present in said chat.
His response to this second national security bombshell has been to insist that it’s simply a politically motivated smear campaign rather than yet another massive faux pas.
“Your agenda is illegals, trans & DEI — all of which are no longer allowed @ DoD,” Hegseth wrote late Sunday night in response to the Democratic Party’s X account saying he “needs to go.”
A longer statement from the Department of Defense also downplayed the national security concerns of Hegseth’s actions.
“The Trump-hating media continues to be obsessed with destroying anyone committed to President Trump’s agenda. This time, the New York Times — and all other Fake News that repeat their garbage — are enthusiastically taking the grievances of disgruntled former employees as the sole sources for their article. They relied only on the words of people who were fired this week and appear to have a motive to sabotage the Secretary and the President’s agenda,” wrote Defense Department spokesperson Sean Parnell. “There was no classified information in any Signal chat, no matter how many ways they try to write the story. What is true is that the Office of the Secretary of Defense is continuing to become stronger and more efficient in executing President Trump’s agenda.”
While the first Signal chat was created by national security adviser Mike Waltz, the second one was created solely by Hegseth.
“Every day he stays in his job is another day our troops’ lives are endangered by his singular stupidity,” Senator Tammy Duckworth commented.