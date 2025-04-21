Fox Host Suddenly Gets Amnesia About Trump’s Plan to Deport Citizens
Fox News host Will Cain conveniently forgot one of Donald Trump’s most terrifying threats.
Fox News host Will Cain inexplicably claimed Monday that he had never heard Donald Trump say he wanted to deport U.S. citizens—even though the president has now floated the idea several times.
During an interview, Florida Representative Maxwell Frost spoke about the stakes of the Trump administration’s removal of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the Maryland man with no criminal record who was deported to El Salvador due to an “administrative error” on thin allegations of gang membership.
“It’s not just about him, it’s about the fact that in the Oval Office, Donald Trump brought up that he wants to do the same thing to ‘homegrowns,’ homegrowns being U.S. citizens,” Frost said. The Florida Democrat was referring to a disturbing remark Trump made last week during a press conference with El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele.
But Cain said he couldn’t remember, insisting he had never heard Trump say any such thing.
“Donald Trump’s made a statement about wanting to deport American citizens? Do you have that in front of you? I’ve not seen that statement,” Cain said. “Can you please quote where that comes from, that he’d like to deport American citizens?”
“He said it in the Oval Office, he said he wants to go for homegrowns next, people born and raised in the United States—” Frost said, before Cain interrupted him.
“Do you have anything? Do you have anything beside your word on that?” Cain said. “I’ve not seen, I’ve not seen that, so. Beyond your word, do you have a source of that? I would love to see that clip or that transcript of him saying he wants to deport American citizens.”
“There is a clip online, I encourage people to just google ‘Donald Trump homegrown,’” Frost said.
Crucially, the instance Frost cited wasn’t the first time Trump made a remark about deporting U.S. citizens to foreign prisons: the president had said in March that he loved the idea, and in February, he said he’d deport U.S. citizens to El Salvador “in a heartbeat.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that the president was enthusiastic about the idea, and was looking into “legal pathways.” Spoiler alert: There are none.
During his meeting with Bukele, Trump had flat out said that he’d asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into the legality. So, it’s a little less than plausible that Cain, who hosts his own show on Fox News every weekday, hasn’t heard about the president’s pitch to deport U.S. citizens.
Online, some theorized that Cain was simply attempting to demonstrate his aptitude for Defense, as the Pentagon may be preparing to undergo some reshuffling…
… while others pointed out how ridiculous it was to pretend not to know about a story his own news agency covered.