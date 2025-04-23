The Worst Person You Know Just Had a Good Idea

“One proposal would allow the top tax rate to revert to its level before the 2017 tax law, from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. (This would raise taxes for those with more than $626,350 in earnings),” according to the Post.

The pitch also suggests adopting a new tax bracket for people earning more than $1 million, as well as an additional tax bracket for individuals earning more than $3 million or $5 million.

“This guts the AOC-Bernie ‘oligarchy tour,’” Bannon told the Post, referring to anti-Trump rallies hosted by Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Senator Bernie Sanders that drew tens of thousands of people.