Trump Suffers Two Major Legal Blows Back-to-Back

U.S. District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said she was “deeply concerned” about Trump’s attempt Thursday to fire nearly everyone at the CFPB, saying it would violate her earlier court order against the administration’s attempt to shut down the agency. Jackson has scheduled a hearing for April 28 to hear testimony from the officials behind the CFPB’s reduction in force.

“I’m willing to resolve it quickly, but I’m not going to let this [reduction in force] go forward until I have,” said Jackson.

The CFPB’s union estimated Trump’s layoffs could hit as many as 1,700 workers. The layoffs would result in the CFPB’s enforcement division being cut from 248 employees to just 50. The supervision division would go from 487 to 50 and be relocated from Washington, D.C., to the southeastern United States. In some cases, some of the agency’s legally required functions would only have one person assigned to them.