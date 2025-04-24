Fox News Forced to Admit That Everyone Hates Trump
Donald Trump has managed to sink lower than in his first term.
After his first 100 days in office, Donald Trump’s approval rating is officially lower than it was during his first term, according to a humiliating Fox News poll released Wednesday.
Trump’s approval rating sank to 44 percent at the 100-day mark, down five points from the previous month. That’s one point lower than Trump’s approval rating at the same point during his first term and markedly lower than the approval ratings for Joe Biden, Barack Obama, and George W. Bush.
Respondents—even Republicans—were feeling significantly less positive about the beginning of Trump’s second term. Thirty-eight percent of respondents, and 75 percent of Republicans, said they felt “encouraged” about the next four years, which is down from 45 percent and 84 percent, respectively, in 2017. It seems that Trump’s erratic first few months in office haven’t stoked confidence in his leadership.
The Fox News poll was also a searing indictment of Trump’s so-called mandate to Make America Great Again, as the president also received negative approval ratings on nearly every aspect of his policy agenda.
The areas where voters said Trump was failing the most were inflation and tariffs, which both received a 33 percent approval rating. Last week, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell warned that Trump’s sweeping “reciprocal tariff” policy would likely result in higher inflation. Earlier this week, the International Monetary Fund said that the president’s sweeping “reciprocal tariff” policy would likely slow both global and domestic growth.
On the economy, Trump received a record-low approval rating of 38 percent, according to Fox News, with the outlook looking poor as 71 percent of respondents said that they rated the economic conditions negatively and 55 percent said that conditions were worsening for their families.
Recent polling from Reuters/Ipsos also found that the president was underperforming on nearly every key issue.
The singular area that garnered the president a positive approval rating was his work on border security, of which a 55 percent majority approves. Trump received a record-high approval rating on immigration—which was still just 47 percent. However, three recent polls have practically spelled disaster for Trump on the issue, with Americans increasingly disapproving of the president’s immigration policies amid a flurry of rushed deportations.