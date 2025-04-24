China Thoroughly Embarrasses Trump on Claim of Tariffs Deal
China is willing to bet Trump will blink first on the tariffs.
Trump expressed optimism on striking a new trade deal with China after he placed aggressive 145 percent total tariffs on the country. The Chinese government called his bluff immediately.
“We’re dealing with a lot of countries right now and could be with China, but maybe we’ll make a special—you know, a deal—and we will see what it will be. Right now, it’s at 145 percent, that’s very high,” Trump said on Wednesday.
Chinese Commerce Ministry spokesperson He Yadong directly rejected that assertion Thursday, noting that “claims about the progress of China-U.S. trade negotiations are groundless as trying to catch the wind and have no factual basis.”
“China’s position is consistent, and we are open to consultations and dialogues, but any form of consultations and negotiations must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and in an equal manner,” he said at a press conference. “The U.S. should respond to rational voices in the international community and within its own borders and thoroughly remove all unilateral tariffs imposed on China, if it really wants to solve the problem.”
Trump has made China a central target in his trade war, imposing 145 percent tariffs even as he paused reciprocal tariffs on all other countries for 90 days. Beijing responded with its own 125 percent tariffs on U.S. products, with more retaliation sure to come.