Pete Hegseth’s Signal Phone Number Can Be Found Everywhere

Even lower-ranking officials are warned not to use their personal phone for government purposes. Hegseth’s digital breadcrumbs left all over the internet have almost certainly opened him up to cyberattacks, experts said.

“There’s zero percent chance that someone hasn’t tried to install Pegasus or some other spyware on his phone,” former director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center Mike Casey told the Times. “He is one of the top five, probably, most targeted people in the world for espionage.”

This comes as multiple news outlets have detailed chaos and derision inside Hegseth’s Pentagon in his few months as defense secretary.

