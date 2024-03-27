Mike Lindell’s MyPillow Evicted From Warehouse as Legal Woes Pile Up

Admittedly, the business hasn’t been looking too good. According to Lindell, the infomercial-heavy product lost $100 million in revenue after it was dropped by shopping networks and retailers, had its credit limit downsized by American Express, and had to auction off thousands of pieces of equipment, reported The Star Tribune. Lindell, however, would need a mirror to see exactly why MyPillow has transformed over the last several years into a risky investment.

The former millionaire spent months using every platform at his disposal to seed conspiracy theories following the 2020 presidential election, including against Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, claiming the electronic voting companies were complicit in a scheme to keep Donald Trump from retaking the White House. That, however, cost Lindell $5 million and put him on the line in a $1.3 billion defamation suit brought by Dominion, in which he’s being sued not just for spreading the lies but also for attempting to profit off them. Lindell’s ingenious plan for all this is to try to use the ultraconservative Supreme Court to absolve himself—with the help of a crowdsourced legal fund.