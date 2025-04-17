Marco Rubio Revoked International Student’s Visa for Dumbest Reason
Donald Trump’s administration is using any reason to kick out students.
The Trump administration may have just revoked an international student’s visa because his church group caught too many fish.
Suguru Onda, a Ph.D. candidate from Japan studying at Brigham Young University, was notified earlier this month that his student visa was being revoked because he was “identified in criminal records check,” Deseret News reported Wednesday.
It’s unclear exactly why Onda’s name was flagged in a criminal records check. Other than a couple of speeding tickets, his only run-in with the law was during a fishing trip with his church group in 2019, when he was reported for harvesting more fish than his fishing license allowed. Onda didn’t catch any fish himself, but he was overseeing the group and held responsible for the violation. The charge was later dismissed.
Onda’s attorney, Adam Crayk, believes the fishing incident could’ve led to his name being identified, he told Deseret News. The father of five was not given an explanation for why his visa was being revoked, and the revocation notice itself was vague.
“Individual identified in criminal records check and/or has had their visa revoked, service record has been terminated,” the notice read.
Before Donald Trump took office and waged war on higher education and the civil liberties of international students, visas were typically revoked for serious offenses and felonies, something a little worse than driving too fast or being in a group that caught too many fish. Since January, at least 901 students across 128 colleges and universities have had their visas revoked, according to a review of data from the Associated Press.
On Wednesday, an immigration-focused law firm in Atlanta filed a lawsuit against Trump on behalf of 133 foreign students. The filing reveals some of the staggering reasons students believe they’re being targeted (the visas are often revoked without providing a specific reason), which range from expired license plates to speeding tickets. Add the violation of a fishing license to the list.
Onda’s attorney is pursuing various options to keep him in the country, but the aspiring computer scientist told Deseret News he’s already “packing everything” in case he needs to leave abruptly. He joins nearly 1,000 other students doing the same.