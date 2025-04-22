ICE Given Hours to Reinstate Over 100 Student Visas in Blow to MAGA
A federal judge has ordered Immigration and Customs Enforcement to restore the legal status of international students whose visas were suddenly stripped from them.
A federal judge has ordered that the Trump administration has until 5 p.m. Tuesday to reinstate the legal status of 133 students who had their visas revoked. Many international students have been targeted by the Trump administration for their activism around Israel’s war on Gaza, while others have had their visas revoked over minor incidents.
Judge Victoria Calvert issued a temporary restraining order on behalf of the students, who argued that Immigration and Customs Enforcement “abruptly and unlawfully” terminated their records on the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System, making them vulnerable to deportation. The judge’s order of reinstatement applies retroactively to March 21, 2025.
“The Constitution protects everyone on American soil, so the Trump administration cannot ignore due process to unjustifiably threaten students with the loss of immigration status, and arrest and deportation,” said ACLU senior staff attorney Avika Friedlin. “We believe this ruling shows the students are likely to prevail on their claims and we are pleased the court ordered the government to halt its unlawful actions while the lawsuit continues.”
The Trump administration has already terminated more than 1,550 international student visas, putting them at heightened risk of deportation. The Georgia case will be heard for a preliminary injunction on Thursday.