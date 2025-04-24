Pete Hegseth’s Signalgate Scandal Somehow Just Got Worse
The defense secretary went out of his way to use Signal on the Pentagon premises.
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth should stop using the Signal messaging app at this point.
The Washington Post reports that the former Fox News host had Signal installed on his office computer at the Pentagon, a major security risk and further evidence that Hegseth used the messaging tool frequently for government business. According to the Post, the desktop app mirrored Hegseth’s phone and helped the secretary overcome the lack of cell phone service within the Pentagon.
Cell phones and other personal electronic devices are not permitted within classified spaces, and installing Signal on his desktop computer allowed Hegseth to get around that prohibition. At least one of Hegseth’s top aides, his chief of staff Joe Kasper, also expressed interest in using Signal on Department of Defense computers, but it’s not clear how widespread the app is among Pentagon employees.
Hegseth and his team are also required by law to preserve messages sent to one another, and there’s no indication that they have done so with their conversations on Signal, which allows messages to automatically disappear. A spokesperson for Hegseth, Sean Parnell, told the Post in a statement that Hegseth “has never used and does not currently use Signal on his government computer.”
According to the Post’s sources, Hegseth had Signal installed on a second computer in his Pentagon office and was interested in an app that allowed him to send conventional text messages from his computer.
Hegseth is under fire for using Signal last month to discuss attack plans against targets in Yemen with other top administration officials in a group chat with a journalist, Atlantic editor in chief Jeffrey Goldberg, accidentally present. On Sunday, Hegseth was in hot water again when it was discovered that he discussed the attack plans in another, personal group chat with his wife, personal lawyer, and brother, among others.
Classified information is not supposed to be shared within private messaging apps such as Signal, and Hegseth has faced calls to resign, as well as reports that President Trump has begun the search for a new secretary of defense. Trump has publicly denied these reports, and says he stands by Hegseth.
But Hegseth is facing more turmoil within the DOD, with three top employees being fired last week as the result of a leaked investigation. Others within the department think he may not last much longer, especially considering he doesn’t have much support in Congress, having narrowly been confirmed by the Senate thanks to a tiebreaker vote from Vice President JD Vance.
Hegseth’s actions, if they weren’t scrutinized before, will now be under a microscope, and any other scandals, even small ones, could sink his tenure.