Canada’s Prime Minister Marks Election Win With Middle Finger to Trump

Hours after Carney secured the win, he made it abundantly clear what Canada’s foreign policy will be toward their southern neighbor under his continued leadership.

“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney said. “That will never ever happen.”

Carney’s acceptance speech served as yet another eulogy for Canada’s relationship with America, marking the end of a prosperous and friendly relationship between the two countries while announcing the beginning of an era of Canadian independence.