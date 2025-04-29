Canada’s Prime Minister Marks Election Win With Middle Finger to Trump
Newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney rejected Donald Trump’s attempts to take over Canada.
Canada overwhelmingly voted to keep Prime Minister Mark Carney in power Monday, siding with the interim leader over his right-wing alternative, conservative lawmaker Pierre Poilievre, who practically modeled himself on Donald Trump.
In the months leading up to the election, Canada’s Liberal Party was believed to be on its deathbed. But that all changed with Trump’s tariff talk, which radically ramped up anti-American sentiment amongst Canadian voters, with boycotts of American products sweeping the country.
Hours after Carney secured the win, he made it abundantly clear what Canada’s foreign policy will be toward their southern neighbor under his continued leadership.
“As I have been warning for months, America wants our land, our resources, our water, our country. But these are not idle threats. President Trump is trying to break us so that America can own us,” Carney said. “That will never ever happen.”
Carney’s acceptance speech served as yet another eulogy for Canada’s relationship with America, marking the end of a prosperous and friendly relationship between the two countries while announcing the beginning of an era of Canadian independence.
“Our old relationship with the United States, our relationship based on steadily increasing integration is over. These are tragedies, but it’s also our new reality,” Carney said.
“We are over the shock of the American betrayal, but we should never forget the lessons. We have to look out for ourselves. And above all we have to take care of each other.”
Trump has actively aggressed U.S. relations with Canada since his first term. Recent rhetoric about annexing Canada to become America’s “51st state” has not played well with the Canadian people or its leaders, causing some residents of the country to candidly dub Trump an “asshole.”
On an economic level, Trump has repeatedly claimed that Canada’s trade deficits with the United States are “subsidies,” rather than indicators that America’s neighbors are purchasing more of its goods than they were selling in return. In 2023, that differential—or deficit—was nearly $41 billion with Canada, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
The president has also vastly overinflated the reality of the deficits, wrongly asserting that the U.S. is “subsidizing” its neighbors to the tune of hundreds of billions of dollars each. The obvious solution to that problem, per Trump, is to take Canada and its independence, folding it into his increasingly centralized government.