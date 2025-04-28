Skip Navigation
Malcolm Ferguson
/

Karoline Leavitt Refuses to Rule Out Arrest of Supreme Court Judges

The White House press secretary is quietly warning the Supreme Court.

Karoline Leavitt points to someone while standing at the podium in the White House press briefing room.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

The Trump administration is open to arresting Supreme Court judges, as White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told it on Monday morning.

“You guys arrested a Milwaukee County Circuit judge for allegedly helping illegal immigrants get away,” Fox News’s Peter Doocy asked Leavitt. “As you guys look at other judges, would you ever arrest somebody higher up on the judicial food chain, like a federal judge or even a Supreme Court justice?”

“That’s a hypothetical question, again I defer you to the Department of Justice for individuals that they are looking at or individual cases. But let’s be clear about what this judge did: She obstructed federal law enforcement who were looking for an illegal alien in her courthouse. She showed that illegal alien the door to evade law enforcement officials. That is a clear-cut case of obstruction,” Leavitt replied.

“And so anyone who is breaking the law or obstructing federal law enforcement officials from doing their jobs is putting theirselvses at risk of being prosecuted, absolutely.”

The Department of Justice on Friday arrested Milwaukee Judge Hannah Dugan, on charges of obstruction after she allegedly “intentionally misdirected federal agents away” from Eduardo Flores Ruiz, an undocumented immigrant. He was later arrested outside the courthouse.

The Trump administration is showing open and direct hostility toward the judicial branch, identifying any judge who dares to defy them as an “activist judge.” The arrest of Judge Dugan, the numerous court orders ignored by the administration, the eight immigration judges who have now been fired or put on leave, and now, Leavitt’s alarming answer are all clear indications that Trump has no plans to reel back his abuse of executive power.

More on Dugan’s arrest and what exactly happened:
Trump’s FBI Just Arrested a Sitting Judge
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trumpworld Is Ruled by Group Chats, Damning New Report Shows

Turns out, Pete Hegseth’s group chats aren’t the only ones being used to shape decisions.

Donald Trump purses his lips while speaking into a microphone. He wears a white "Make America Great Again" hat
Andrew Thomas/AFP/Getty Images

A sprawling network of Signal group chats involving hundreds of top business executives, Silicon Valley leaders, and journalists, as well as legal and economic analysts, has massively reshaped national politics since the pandemic—in large part thanks to the platform’s disappearing-message function.

“Group chats are now where everything important and interesting happens,” Substack author Noah Smith wrote.

Marc Andreessen, the co-founder of the tech venture capitalist firm a16z and onetime co-author of Mosaic, an early version of the internet, spends “half his life on 100” of these sorts of group chats at a time, one anonymous participant hyperbolized to Semafor’s Ben Smith.

In a blog post announcing Erik Torenberg as one of a16z’s general partners, Andreessen described the private spaces as having produced a national “vibe shift.” That’s because powerful individuals are less afraid to share what they really think in the closed-circuit digital rooms, according to several sources that spoke with Semafor.

“People during 2020 felt that there was a monoculture on social media, and if they didn’t agree with something, group chats became a safe space to debate that, share that, build consensus, feel that you’re not alone,” Torenberg told the publication.

Andreessen agreed—telling Torenberg on a recent podcast that they’re having “all the private conversations because they weren’t allowed to have the public conversations,” blaming the public silence on a general air of censorship on major social platforms.

But some of those conversations have straggled away from friendly discourse and into the realm of political influence. Amid the network lies a vast web of right-wing chatrooms bent on keeping Donald Trump in power and vanquishing political dissent from the left.

“A lot of these technologists hoped that the centrist path was a viable one, because it would permit them in theory to change the culture without having to expose themselves to the risk of becoming partisans,” conservative culture warrior Christopher Rufo told Semafor. “By 2021, the smartest people in tech understood that these people were a dead end—so the group chats exploded and reformulated on more explicitly political lines.”

Rufo—who has risen to popularity on the right for inventing a fiction that the left has taken over America—had seen the opportunity within the Signal spaces to influence those in power all along.

“I looked at these chats as a good investment of my time to radicalize tech elites who I thought were the most likely and high-impact new coalition partners for the right,” Rufo said.

With time, dissenters were brandished as upstarts suffering from Trump Derangement Syndrome (sometimes shorthanded to TDS), spawning what are effectively echo chambers: smaller and tighter group chats that have nixed alternative perspectives.

“This group has become worthless since the loudest voices have TDS,” David Sacks wrote of the popular group chat Chatham House, informing Torenberg that he should “create a new one with just smart people.” Sacks left shortly after sending that message.

That spawned the exit of another three notable figures: Sequoia partner Shaun Maguire, bitcoin billionaire Tyler Winklevoss, and former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Hafiz Rashid
/

Trump Makes Chilling “Joke” About Third Term Rumors

The president made an unsettling comment after releasing that “Trump 2028” merch.

Donald Trump stretches his arms outward as he speaks with reporters outside.
SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump can’t help speculating about serving a third term as president—even as he claims that “it’s not something that I’m looking to do. And I think it would be a very hard thing to do.”

The president made the comments to The Atlantic in a new interview published Monday, laughing about the idea. He said, “That would be a big shattering, wouldn’t it? Well, maybe I’m just trying to shatter.”

In a startling sign, the Trump Organization has started selling “Trump 2028” hats for $50 each, and the president said last month that he was “not joking” about running for a third term. Such a move would violate the Twenty-Second Amendment to the Constitution, and would require a two-thirds majority vote in Congress and a three-fourths majority of state governments to change.

Even with that lofty path, Trump has talked about other plans for staying in office beyond 2028, including having JD Vance as the top of a presidential ticket with Trump as the vice president. Trump’s comments on that idea in March were not reassuring.

“Well, that’s one. But there are others too. There are others,” Trump said, refusing to elaborate on whatever plans and schemes he has to stay in office.

Even if he doesn’t have the majorities needed to make the constitutional changes, Trump does have his die-hard allies—Representative Andy Ogles filed legislation in January, only days into Trump’s second term, to amend the Twenty-Second Amendment. One of his top lawyers, Boris Epshteyn, has been floating the unfounded claim that Trump could run again in 2028 since at least October 2023.

There’s also the fact that Trump’s allies in the conservative movement, including on the Supreme Court, could support his attempts to stay in office beyond 2028. As with any half-baked or outrageous Trump statement, it’s only far-fetched until Trump tries to put it into action. The question is how strong resistance would be if and when the time comes.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Trump Demands Criminal Probe After Most Brutal Poll Numbers Yet

Americans are fed up with Trump after his first 100 days—and he’s not handling the news well.

Donald Trump
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Trump woke up early and angry Monday morning after multiple polls showed he has the lowest first-100-days approval rating of any president in the last 80 years.

“Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” the president posted on Truth Social at 5:24 a.m. “The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it.”

“They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Only 39 percent of respondents to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll approved of how Trump was doing generally, a six-point drop from just two months ago. Fifty-five percent outright disapprove.

Respondents disapprove of Trump even more on the more specific issues. Seventy-two percent think it’s very or somewhat likely that his economic policies will cause a recession soon. Seventy-three percent said the economy is in “bad shape,” while 53 percent said it’s gotten worse since Trump took office—and 41 percent said their own finances have been hurt. Seventy-one percent think his tariffs are making inflation worse, 65 percent think Trump is actively ignoring federal court orders, and 64 percent think he’s going too far with his executive powers.

The New York Times poll was similarly bleak. Sixty-six percent of respondents thought “chaotic” accurately described Trump’s first 100 days. Fifty-four percent think Trump is exceeding his executive powers, and 50 percent already think he’s made the economy worse.

“We don’t have a Free and Fair ‘Press’ in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS,” Trump posted, just minutes after his first rant. “IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!”

These polls indicate that voters think Trump has gone too far on essentially every key issue. And while the president is obviously very sensitive to negative press like this, it remains to be seen if it will actually cause him to change any of his positions. His posts above suggest that they won’t. Trump is operating outside the realm of anyone’s approval right now, much less the public’s. Whether he’ll be moved by these deeply negative results remains to be seen.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Team Stumbles Trying to Defend How Many Trade Deals He’s Made

It sounds like Donald Trump has yet to make a single deal.

Scott Bessent sits next to Donald Trump, who speaks during a Cabinet meeting
Demetrius Freeman/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s outlandish claim that he’d struck 200 trade deals was a complete fiction, according to members of his own Cabinet.

During an appearance on ABC News’s This Week Sunday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent admitted the president’s statement that he’d “made 200 deals” during the first 13 days of his 90-day pause on his “reciprocal tariff” policy wasn’t referring to actual deals.

“Is there actually any deal at this point?” asked host Martha Raddatz.

“I believe that he is referring to subdeals within the negotiations we’re doing,” Bessent said.

“But those aren’t actual deals,” Raddatz noted.

“Martha, if there are 180 countries, there are 18 important trading partners—let’s put China to the side because that’s a special negoation—there’s 17 important trading partners, and we have a process in place over the next 90 days to negotiate with them. Some of those are moving along very well, especially with the Asian countries,” Bessent said.

Bessent’s response appears to be an attempt to move the goal posts on closing those deals, with only 17 deals being markedly different from trade adviser Peter Navarro’s prediction that Trump would make 90 trade deals in 90 days. Bessent has desperately tried to pull Trump back from the brink of a trade war, attempting to recast the presiden’ts destructive “America First” trade policy as non-isolationist.

Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also undercut the president’s claim of 200 trade deals during an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union Sunday.

“We have 100 countries that are knocking on the door,” Rollins said. “I believe, I’m not in the room, I’m not negotiating the trade deals, but my understanding is we should have several this week that are coming forward that are very, very close.”

During a sweeping interview with Time magazine to mark his first 100 days in office, Trump said he would announce the supposed 200 trade deals in the “next three to four weeks,” but he seemed confused about whether the deals were actually done.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Officials Prepared to Return Abrego Garcia—Until Trump Intervened

One of Donald Trump’s main arguments against wrongly deported immigrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia just fell apart.

Donald Trump
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Some officials in the Trump administration tried to bring back Kilmar Abregoa Garcia just days after he was deported, but the president shut them down.

Since Abrego Garcia was unlawfully deported last month due to an administrative error, the White House has vehemently maintained that it will not try to return him to the United States. But a report in The Atlantic Friday revealed that in the days after Abrego Garcia’s deportation, some officials did in fact try to bring him home.

A lawsuit from Abrego Garcia’s family reportedly “sparked urgent conversations among attorneys at the Departments of State, Justice, and Homeland Security,” and concern about the lack of evidence behind Trump’s claims that Abrego Garcia was part of MS-13, sources told The Atlantic.

The officials floated plans for the father of three’s return and sought ways to protect his safety while he was detained in El Salvador’s notorious megaprison, CECOT. But at the same time, backlash against the administration’s response (or lack thereof) took off, prompting the White House to change course entirely. Abrego Garcia’s case was no longer an “administrative error” but now the justified deportation of a “foreign terrorist” and MS-13 member—an evidenceless story Trump is now using to defend his unlawful deportation efforts as a whole.

“Abrego Garcia’s deportation became far more than just the case of one man; it developed into a measure of whether Donald Trump’s administration can send people—citizens or not—to foreign prisons without due process,” The Atlantic’s Nick Miroff wrote.

The Supreme Court has since ordered the White House to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return, but few actions have been taken to do so. In an interview with Time published Friday, the president said he had not asked El Salvador to return Abrego Garcia—yet another reminder of the president’s complete disregard for the rule of law.

Malcolm Ferguson
/

Republican Senator Warns Trump in Dire Message on Putin

Members of Trump’s own party are begging him to reverse course in his handling of Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Donald Trump sits in the White House with his eyelids drooping.
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Republican Senator Chuck Grassley begged Trump to impose more sanctions on Russia, something the president will almost certainly never do.

“IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women + children. President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin,” Grassley wrote on X. “U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy.”

This post comes as the Trump administration signals that it will abandon Ukraine and allow Russia to continue its takeover of the country under the guise of a ceasefire. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that Putin not colonizing Ukraine was some kind of concession. Earlier in the day, he had begged Putin on Truth Social to stop the attacks on Ukraine, but by Friday, Trump had gone back to pressuring Ukraine to sign a mineral rights deal with the United States.

Trump’s close relationship with Russia is a massive change in foreign policy protocol that has even traditional Republicans like Grassley disturbed.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump Dodges Key Question on Team Tipping Off Wall Street Execs

Members of Donald Trump’s team reportedly gave Wall Street executives a heads-up about a coming trade deal.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House
Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg/Getty Images

President Donald Trump is refusing to promise that his staff didn’t engage in insider trading.

While speaking with reporters on Air Force One Friday, Trump was asked about a report that people inside the White House had given Wall Street executives a heads-up about an impending trade deal with India.

“Can you commit that that did not happen?” one reporter asked.

“I can commit to myself. That’s all I can commit, you know, I have thousands of people that work for me,” Trump replied. “But I can’t imagine anybody doing that. I have very honorable people, that I can say. So I can’t even imagine it.”

Trump’s insistence that he hires “only the best people” has become something of a running joke, but now it seems that the president won’t even bother to vouch that his staff isn’t breaking the law.

Even if Trump claims he did not engage in insider trading, it’s clear that the president is intrigued by some level of market manipulation. Earlier this month, he openly bragged about how much money his friends made off his abrupt 90-day pause on most retaliatory tariffs—an announcement that caused stocks to shoot up. Bloomberg reported that the day of this announcement was the “best day ever” for billionaires, as the world’s elite collectively made $304 billion when the markets went back up.

Read more about the alleged insider trading:
Trump Team Tips Off Wall Street Execs About Coming Trade Deal
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
/

Trump’s Attack on ActBlue Just Blew Up in His Face

Donald Trump’s attempt to target the major Democratic fundraising platform has instead galvanized donors.

Donald Trump points during a press conference in the Oval Office
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

The Trump administration’s decision to target ActBlue has instead resulted in the left-leaning platform’s biggest fundraising day of the year.

On Thursday, Donald Trump ordered the Justice Department to investigate the online donations platform, directing Attorney General Pam Bondi to look into Republican allegations that ActBlue had allowed “‘straw’ or ‘dummy’ contributions or foreign contributions to political candidates and committees.” ActBlue is a crucial fundraising tool for Democrats, as almost all party candidates use it in both primary and general elections.

The announcement inspired donors across the country to open their wallets, handing the Democratic Party a massive financial boost as some PACs more than quadrupled their fundraising within 24 hours of Trump’s memorandum.

“PACs that typically raise $3,000 to $6,000 on a message raised $25,000 and counting,” Turn Left PAC senior adviser Randy Jones told The New Republic Friday.

Prior to Thursday, ActBlue had raised $400 million within the first three months of 2025.

But anxiety over the future of ActBlue under a second Trump administration persists. Despite assurances from ActBlue that service would continue, Democratic strategists and their teams are “drafting contingency plans and evaluating other options,” wary of a president who has expressed complete disregard for the rule of law, according to Jones.

Nixing the platform would deplete the donations pipeline to Democratic candidates. Cory Archibald, communications director at Turn Left PAC, described the open field of Democratic campaign tech as the party’s “Achilles’ heel.”

“There is no other fundraising platform that comes even close to the functionality, security, and stability of ActBlue,” Archibald told TNR. “Democrats need to democratize their campaign tech, and they need to do it yesterday.”

ActBlue has said it will use all the legal means at its disposal to continue its work, denouncing the Trump memorandum as an “oppressive use of power.”

“The Trump Administration’s and GOP’s targeting of ActBlue is part of their brazen attack on democracy in America. Today’s escalation by the White House is blatantly unlawful and needs to be seen for what it is: Donald Trump’s latest front in his campaign to stamp out all political, electoral and ideological opposition,” ActBlue said in a statement.

Conservatives have repeatedly claimed that ActBlue was acting as a conduit for foreign contributions. In December, an analysis of the fundraising network’s records by Republican Representative Bryan Steil not only failed to advance the theory but instead found proof that the platform’s automated program to reject donations from foreign nationals was working effectively.

Edith Olmsted
/

Trump’s Attorney General Warns Arrested Judge Is Just the Beginning

The FBI arrested a judge in Milwaukee for allegedly helping an undocumented immigrant evade arrest.

Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks into a microphone
Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP/Getty Images

Attorney General Pam Bondi warned Friday that the arrest of a judge in Wisconsin was only the beginning of Donald Trump’s law enforcement crackdown on the judiciary.

Judge Hannah Dugan was arrested earlier in the day on charges of obstruction for supposedly misdirecting Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents away from Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, an immigrant attending a pretrial hearing at the Milwaukee County Courthouse last week.

While discussing the case during an appearance on Fox News, Bondi said that judges attempting to help immigrants evade arrest were “deranged.”

“I think some of these judges think they are beyond and above the law, and they are not,” Bondi said. “And we are sending a very strong message today: If you are harboring a fugitive, we don’t care who you are, if you are helping hide one, if you are giving a TdA member guns, anyone who is illegally in this country, we will come after you and we will prosecute you. We will find you.”

Crucially, Dugan is not accused of supplying a member of Tren de Aragua with guns. She is charged with two federal counts of obstruction, one for concealing a person from discovery and arrest, and another for obstruction of federal government proceedings.

According to the Department of Justice’s filing, Dugan allegedly let Florez-Ruiz enter the courtroom through a side door typically reserved for a jury. He then used a public hallway in the courthouse to get into an elevator and exit the building before ICE officers could stop him. If Dugan is convicted, the charges may result in a maximum penalty of six years in prison.

During an appearance in federal court Friday, Dugan’s lawyer Craig Mastantuono said that his client “wholeheartedly protests the arrest and believes it was not made in the interests of public safety.”

Bondi, who has been a fierce defender of the president’s immigration agenda—including its wrongful deportation of immigrants—has now taken up the mantle of antagonizing state and federal judges on behalf of the increasingly hostile executive branch.

Last week, Trump’s director of counterterrorism argued that anyone opposed to Trump’s immigration agenda was “aiding and abetting” terrorists.

Dugan’s arrest comes as Trump continues his widespread attack on immigration judges, eight of whom have been fired or put on leave in the last week across California, Massachusetts, and Louisiana.

