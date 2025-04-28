Trump Gets Dire Warning About Tanking Approval Poll Numbers
A senior Republican pollster warned Donald Trump is bleeding support.
Top GOP pollsters are seeing the forest for the trees in Donald Trump’s tanking approval rating.
Speaking with CNN on Sunday, Republican pollster and communications strategist Frank Luntz described the drop off as “a significant change.”
An ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll published Sunday found that Trump’s approval rating had plummeted to 39 percent—a six percent drop from February—while 55 percent of Americans said they disapprove of the job he’s doing in office. That’s the lowest first-100-day rating of a president since modern polling began roughly 80 years ago.
“The president was upholding some reasonably high numbers—January, February, and early March. And over the tariff situation, it became more and more negative,” Luntz told CNN.
“The agenda still has a majority support,” Luntz continued. “But the way that it’s being articulated is costing the president right now.”
Trump’s whiplash tariff proposals turned the stock market—and Americans’ retirement savings—into a rollercoaster of losses. Still, Trump’s base is weathering the storm. The falling numbers are not stemming from his supporters, per Luntz, but rather a large chunk of the population who helped him secure the White House in November but would otherwise identify as nonpartisan.
“His own numbers, with his own people, have withstood all these pressures,” Luntz said. “It’s those who didn’t like him, now have really turned against him, and among independents, swing voters, people who are not ideological or partisan, those are the people who are saying, ‘I don’t like what’s happening right now.’”
“It’s not his own voters—and what the president and the administration will argue is that he’s just as popular today as he was with the people who voted for him. But in the end, we’re all of America, not just those who supported him.”
The pollster warned that Trump needs to change his messaging strategy on key issues, or face the long-term consequences of his sinking popularity.