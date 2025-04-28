Trump Demands Criminal Probe After Most Brutal Poll Numbers Yet
Americans are fed up with Trump after his first 100 days—and he’s not handling the news well.
President Trump woke up early and angry Monday morning after multiple polls showed he has the lowest first-100-days approval rating of any president in the last 80 years.
“Great Pollster John McLaughlin, one of the most highly respected in the industry, has just stated that The Failing New York Times Poll, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll, about a person named DONALD J. TRUMP, ME, are FAKE POLLS FROM FAKE NEWS ORGANIZATIONS,” the president posted on Truth Social at 5:24 a.m. “The New York Times has only 37% Trump 2024 voters, and the ABC/Washington Post Poll has only 34% Trump Voters, unheard of numbers unless looking for a negative result, which they are. These people should be investigated for ELECTION FRAUD, and add in the FoxNews Pollster while you’re at it.”
“They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”
Only 39 percent of respondents to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll approved of how Trump was doing generally, a six-point drop from just two months ago. Fifty-five percent outright disapprove.
Respondents disapprove of Trump even more on the more specific issues. Seventy-two percent think it’s very or somewhat likely that his economic policies will cause a recession soon. Seventy-three percent said the economy is in “bad shape,” while 53 percent said it’s gotten worse since Trump took office—and 41 percent said their own finances have been hurt. Seventy-one percent think his tariffs are making inflation worse, 65 percent think Trump is actively ignoring federal court orders, and 64 percent think he’s going too far with his executive powers.
The New York Times poll was similarly bleak. Sixty-six percent of respondents thought “chaotic” accurately described Trump’s first 100 days. Fifty-four percent think Trump is exceeding his executive powers, and 50 percent already think he’s made the economy worse.
“We don’t have a Free and Fair ‘Press’ in this Country anymore. We have a Press that writes BAD STORIES, and CHEATS, BIG, ON POLLS,” Trump posted, just minutes after his first rant. “IT IS COMPROMISED AND CORRUPT. SAD!”
These polls indicate that voters think Trump has gone too far on essentially every key issue. And while the president is obviously very sensitive to negative press like this, it remains to be seen if it will actually cause him to change any of his positions. His posts above suggest that they won’t. Trump is operating outside the realm of anyone’s approval right now, much less the public’s. Whether he’ll be moved by these deeply negative results remains to be seen.