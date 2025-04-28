Trump Demands Criminal Probe After Most Brutal Poll Numbers Yet

“They are Negative Criminals who apologize to their subscribers and readers after I WIN ELECTIONS BIG, much bigger than their polls showed I would win, loose a lot of credibility, and then go on cheating and lying for the next cycle, only worse. They suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, and there is nothing that anyone, or anything, can do about it. THEY ARE SICK, almost only write negative stories about me no matter how well I am doing (99.9% at the Border, BEST NUMBER EVER!), AND ARE TRULY THE ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE!”

Only 39 percent of respondents to the ABC News/Washington Post/Ipsos poll approved of how Trump was doing generally, a six-point drop from just two months ago. Fifty-five percent outright disapprove.

Respondents disapprove of Trump even more on the more specific issues. Seventy-two percent think it’s very or somewhat likely that his economic policies will cause a recession soon. Seventy-three percent said the economy is in “bad shape,” while 53 percent said it’s gotten worse since Trump took office—and 41 percent said their own finances have been hurt. Seventy-one percent think his tariffs are making inflation worse, 65 percent think Trump is actively ignoring federal court orders, and 64 percent think he’s going too far with his executive powers.