Trump Whines About Kids Having Too Many Pencils In Wild Tariffs Rant

“A young lady, a 10-year-old girl, a nine-year-old girl, 15-year-old girl, doesn’t need 37 dolls,” he continued. “She can be very happy with three or four or five…. Let’s not waste a lot of time on a stupid question.”

Trump: "I don't think a beautiful baby girl that's 11 years old needs to have 30 dolls. I think they can have three dolls or four dolls ... they don't need to have 250 pencils. They can have five." pic.twitter.com/H9nBN0Eh2q — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 4, 2025

The president said something similarly tone deaf less than a week ago.

“[China] made a trillion dollars with Biden, a trillion dollars, even a trillion and one with Biden, selling us stuff,” Trump said, referring to the gargantuan Chinese import market in the United States. “Much of it we don’t need. Ya know, somebody said, ‘Oh the shelves are gonna be open.’ Well, maybe the children will have two dolls instead of 30 dolls. And maybe the two dolls will cost a couple of bucks more than they would normally.”