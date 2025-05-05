CEO Makes Shocking Admission About Why He’s Buying Trump’s Meme Coin

During an interview on NBC News’s Meet the Press on Sunday, Trump was directly asked whether he was profiting off his cryptocurrency, which he launched just days before his inauguration. “I haven’t even looked,” Trump claimed. “If I own stock in something, and I do a good job, and the market goes up, I guess I’m profiting.”

The official website asserts that while 80 percent of Trump’s meme coins, $TRUMP and $MELANIA, are held by Trump-linked entities, the tokens aren’t an “investment opportunity” but simply a means of showing support for the president. “GetTrumpMemes.com is not political,” it claims, “and has nothing to do with any political campaign or any political office or governmental agency.”

But it seems not everyone got the memo—one company is apparently hoping to use the purchase of Trump’s meme coin to influence trade policy.